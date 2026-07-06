Did Amitabh Bachchan Buy Rs 15 Crore Worth Of Land In Ayodhya With Just One Phone Call?- Here Is The Full Story

Amitabh Bachchan Buy Rs 15 Crore Worth Of Land In Ayodhya: The sensational story dates way back to 2023 when Abhinandan Lodha was visiting Australia. During his speech at the Hindustan Times India Next Real Estate Summit, Lodha stated that he had received some missed calls in the night, which were followed by a direct message saying, “This is Amitabh Bachchan. Please call me back when convenient.”

Lodha instantly called back Bachchan despite the superstar’s overwhelming global reputation. Bachchan did not fail to exhibit his usual humility even as he got to the point of his ancestry right away.

“He told me, ‘Abhinandan ji, main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai’ (I am a native of Uttar Pradesh and I want to buy land in the holy town of Ayodhya).” — Abhinandan Lodha

How was the ₹15 crore transferred so fast?

When Bachchan made inquiries about the cost of the premium plot, Lodha confessed that he found himself extremely reticent talking about money in such terms with someone of his status. Lodha stated, “How can I talk pricing with you?”

Nevertheless, Bachchan was determined to conclude the deal in professional manner. He told Lodha that he was interested in acquiring a plot of 15,000 square feet land. Lodha assessed the market value of the property and came up with an approximate value of ₹15 crore.

Without delay, second calls or any kind of corporate formalities, Amitabh Bachchan sealed the oral agreement. Right next day, whole sum of ₹15 crore was deposited.

How big is Amitabh Bachchan’s Ayodhya property portfolio?

This was followed by years of extravagant real estate investments in the spiritual city that have gone on till today. Bachchan has been investing heavily into acquiring property around the Ram Mandir belt in Ayodhya.

It all started in 2023 and 2024 when Bachchan made his first move by securing a 10,000 square feet plot in the The Sarayu enclave for ₹14.5 crore. Next, he bought another 25,000 square feet plot for ₹40 crore in the neighborhood of The Sarayu in May 2025. Most recently in March 2026, Bachchan has invested in yet another 2.67 acre plot in Tihura Majha for ₹35 crore.

Apart from the personal commercial investments, the Bachchans have also made another large scale purchase of a 54,454 square feet property situated around 10 kilometres away from the temple area through Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, which will become the site of a monument built for his father.

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