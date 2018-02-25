It is yet to be confirmed if Amitabh Bachchan had an intuition about the Sridevi's death or he had been informed about the same much earlier. According to the reports, the actress had passed away at around 11:30 PM local time while the news was broken much later. But since Bachchan belongs to Bollywood, he might have got to know about it even earlier.

The entire Bollywood fraternity is currently stunned following the sudden death of actress Sridevi who passed away at the age of 54 in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor when the tragedy struck. The most intriguing part is that her Khuda Gawah co-actor Amitabh Bachchan might have had a premonition about her death as he tweeted in Hindi that he was feeling uneasy, just minutes before the news of the death was broken.

It is yet to be known if Big B had an intuition about the tragedy or he had been informed about the same much earlier. According to the reports, the actress had passed away at around 11:30 PM local time while the news was broken much later. But since Bachchan belongs to Bollywood, he might have got to know about it even earlier.

The actress, who starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan in the year 1978. However, the film was not a big success and she rose to fame only five years later with Himmatwala.Sridevi’s other popular movies include Mawaali, Mr India, Tohfa, Lamhe,Chaalbaaz etc. The actress went on to take a break from movies following Judaai and made a comeback 15 years later with English Vinglish in the year 2012, which was a huge success.

She was last seen in Mom oppositeNawazuddin Siddhiqui and Akshay Khanna. Her last movie will be Zero, the shooting of which was completed by her before her death.

