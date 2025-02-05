Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
we-woman
Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

While speculations suggested she chose the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan over Imtiaz’s project, these rumors have been dismissed.

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar's Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ananya Panday And Imtiaz Ali


Earlier reports suggested that actress Ananya Panday and renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were set to collaborate on a period romance film. However, recent updates confirm that the two have mutually decided to part ways due to scheduling conflicts.

According to a leading entertainment portal, the project was shelved for Ananya due to a clash in shooting dates, not because of any preference for another film.

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali?

While speculations suggested she chose the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan over Imtiaz’s project, these rumors have been dismissed. The real reason behind the decision was purely a timing mismatch.

This film would have marked the first-ever collaboration between Ananya Panday and Imtiaz Ali.

Despite Ananya stepping away, Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming untitled project remains on track. The film will feature legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina.

The movie is expected to showcase three actresses from different generations, with the casting process currently ongoing. It is scheduled to begin filming in Summer 2025, aiming for a Valentine’s Day 2026 theatrical release.

Apart from the period romance, Imtiaz Ali is also working on his romantic comedy, Idiots of Istanbul, starring Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

Ananya Panday’s Upcoming Movies

While this collaboration didn’t materialize, Ananya Panday has an exciting lineup of films ahead:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan

Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya

Kesari Chapter 2, where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan

With multiple projects in the pipeline, both Ananya Panday and Imtiaz Ali remain busy with their respective ventures. Fans will have to wait to see if they collaborate on a future project.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

