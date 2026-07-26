LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

Film critic Anupama Chopra has revealed that she received death threats after posting a negative review of a blockbuster film last year. Without naming the movie, Chopra reflected on the online abuse she faced and said the experience left her frightened, while praising Gen Z students for inspiring people to continue speaking up despite fear.

Anupama Chopra (Photo: X)
Anupama Chopra (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 16:26 IST

Film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra has spoken candidly about the darker side of online fandom, revealing that she received death threats after publishing a negative review of a film that went on to become a massive box-office success. Sharing a post on social media, Chopra said the experience left her deeply shaken and prompted her to reflect on the growing hostility faced by critics and public voices online.

“Six months ago, I got death threats because I didn’t like a film. The viciousness scared me,” she wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

Although Chopra did not name the film in her latest post, the timing appeared to reference the backlash she faced after reviewing Dhurandhar, the espionage action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh.

Here’s what Anupama Chopra said

Chopra’s post came after weeks of nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG controversy culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Drawing inspiration from the student movement, she thanked young protesters for encouraging people to continue expressing their views without fear.

“Thank you Gen Z for your courage and irreverence. You have given us all hope and strength to hold on to our voices and speak our truth. More power to all of you!” she wrote. Her remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with many users discussing the increasing pressure faced by journalists, critics and creators who express unpopular opinions online.

The review that sparked controversy

When Dhurandhar released, Chopra’s review stood in sharp contrast to the overwhelmingly positive audience response. In her review, she described the film as “an exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller,” criticising what she viewed as excessive nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan messaging.

The review triggered a wave of criticism from sections of social media, with many users questioning her assessment of the film. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also weighed in at the time, responding to Chopra on X with the remark, “Aren’t you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?” Months later, however, Rawal acknowledged that his public comment was unnecessary and admitted he regretted posting it.

A wider debate on criticism and online discourse

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes, reportedly grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continued that momentum with another blockbuster run. But Chopra’s latest comments have shifted the conversation beyond box-office numbers, highlighting a growing concern about the abuse faced by critics for expressing honest opinions.

Her experience has reignited discussions about whether disagreement over art should ever cross into personal attacks, and the importance of protecting spaces where criticism and differing viewpoints can exist without fear.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash
Tags: Anupama ChopraDhurandharhome-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise

Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’

Ryan Reynolds Crashes Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel in New Deadpool Suit, Hilariously Begs to Join Avengers: Doomsday

The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

LATEST NEWS

Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quits Electoral Politics, Cites Age, Health And Money Power In Politics

Travelling to Nepal? Here’s What the New Rs 200 and Rs 500 Indian Currency Rules Mean

MSG vs BRM, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph

IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

The Hundred 2026: Kavya Maran Hints at Global Sunrisers Expansion, Says ‘I Don’t Think Anything Can Stop us Now’ | WATCH

2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway

Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash
Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash
Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash
Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

QUICK LINKS