Did Anupama Chopra Receive Death Threats After Her Dhurandhar Review? Film Critic Opens Up About the Backlash

Film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra has spoken candidly about the darker side of online fandom, revealing that she received death threats after publishing a negative review of a film that went on to become a massive box-office success. Sharing a post on social media, Chopra said the experience left her deeply shaken and prompted her to reflect on the growing hostility faced by critics and public voices online.

“Six months ago, I got death threats because I didn’t like a film. The viciousness scared me,” she wrote.

Although Chopra did not name the film in her latest post, the timing appeared to reference the backlash she faced after reviewing Dhurandhar, the espionage action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh.

Here’s what Anupama Chopra said

Chopra’s post came after weeks of nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG controversy culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Drawing inspiration from the student movement, she thanked young protesters for encouraging people to continue expressing their views without fear.

“Thank you Gen Z for your courage and irreverence. You have given us all hope and strength to hold on to our voices and speak our truth. More power to all of you!” she wrote. Her remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with many users discussing the increasing pressure faced by journalists, critics and creators who express unpopular opinions online.

Six months ago, I got death threats because I didn’t like a film. The viciousness scared me. Thank you Gen Z for your courage & irreverence. You have given us all hope & strength to hold on to our voices and speak our truth. More power to all of you! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 26, 2026

The review that sparked controversy

When Dhurandhar released, Chopra’s review stood in sharp contrast to the overwhelmingly positive audience response. In her review, she described the film as “an exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller,” criticising what she viewed as excessive nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan messaging.

The review triggered a wave of criticism from sections of social media, with many users questioning her assessment of the film. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also weighed in at the time, responding to Chopra on X with the remark, “Aren’t you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?” Months later, however, Rawal acknowledged that his public comment was unnecessary and admitted he regretted posting it.

A wider debate on criticism and online discourse

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes, reportedly grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continued that momentum with another blockbuster run. But Chopra’s latest comments have shifted the conversation beyond box-office numbers, highlighting a growing concern about the abuse faced by critics for expressing honest opinions.

Her experience has reignited discussions about whether disagreement over art should ever cross into personal attacks, and the importance of protecting spaces where criticism and differing viewpoints can exist without fear.