Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

In a major legal development, the Delhi High Court issued an interim order against acclaimed music composer AR Rahman over copyright infringement claims related to the hit song “Veera Raja Veera” from the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2).

The case was filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, a celebrated classical vocalist, who alleged that the composition was a direct copy of “Shiva Stuti”, originally created by his father and uncle.

Court Finds Striking Similarity to “Shiva Stuti” Composition

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who presided over the case, concluded that Rahman’s composition was not merely inspired by the original, but identical to ‘Shiva Stuti’, with only minor alterations. The bench stated,

“The impugned song is not merely based on or inspired by ‘Shiva Stuti’, but is identical to it with only slight changes.”

AR Rahman, Madras Talkies Ordered to Pay ₹2 Crore

As part of the order, AR Rahman and Madras Talkies, the production house behind Ponniyin Selvan 2, have been directed to deposit ₹2 crore with the court’s registry. Additionally, they must pay ₹2 lakh in legal costs to the Dagar family.

Song Credits Must Acknowledge Original Dagar Composers

The court has instructed the filmmakers to amend the song’s credits on all OTT and online platforms. The new credit line must clearly state:

“Composition based on Shiva Stuti by late Ustad N Faiyazuddin Dagar and late Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar.”

This replaces any existing credits that failed to recognize the Dagarvani tradition.

AR Rahman Initially Hesitated to Give Credit, Court Observes

The judgment notes that there was initial resistance from the defendants to acknowledge the original composers. Recognition was only extended after legal intervention by the plaintiff.

Justice Singh also clarified that original works in Hindustani classical music are protected under the Indian Copyright Act.

“So long as the composition is an original creation by the composer, it is eligible for copyright protection,” the court emphasized.

Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, a Padma Shri recipient, filed the case asserting that “Veera Raja Veera” closely mirrors the structure, rhythm, and beat of the original “Shiva Stuti”, even though the lyrics differ. He claimed the song was used without proper acknowledgment of its creators.

The detailed judgment is expected to be released shortly, which will offer more clarity on the implications of the ruling.