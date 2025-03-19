Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Ajaz recalled that Raj Kundra, who was jailed in connection with a pornography case, frequently sought his help. When asked about Aryan Khan, Ajaz confirmed that he had also assisted him.

Actor Ajaz Khan, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 7, has opened up about his time in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where he shared space with businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

In a recent interview, Ajaz claimed that he assisted both Raj and Aryan during their imprisonment.

Raj Kundra’s Struggles in Jail

Ajaz recalled that Raj Kundra, who was jailed in connection with a pornography case, frequently sought his help. He claimed that Raj was deprived of basic necessities like bottled water.

“Raj Kundra used to send me messages daily, asking for water, bread, and biscuits. The superintendent had forbidden anyone from giving him bottled water, insisting he drink regular water, which could have made him sick,” Ajaz said.

Ajaz also criticized Raj Kundra’s film UT69, which depicted his prison experience. According to Ajaz, the film failed because it did not portray the reality of his struggles.

“His story was misleading, which is why the movie flopped. If he had shown the actual hardships and the help he received, it would have resonated with the audience. He should have included the real people who supported him inside jail,” Ajaz commented.

He further expressed disappointment that Raj had not acknowledged his help after his release. “I spent more time with Raj in jail than he spent with his wife, Shilpa Shetty. We had to be together 24 hours a day, enduring hardships. But now, in his grand parties, he doesn’t invite me. He has forgotten his jail days,” he added.

Helping Aryan Khan in Jail

When asked about Aryan Khan, Ajaz confirmed that he had also assisted him.

“Yes, Aryan Khan was there. I provided him with water and cigarettes—basic things one can share in jail. More importantly, I helped protect him from dangerous inmates, including gangsters and mafias,” Ajaz revealed.

He further shared that Aryan was kept in Barrack No. 1, while he and Raj Kundra were housed in Barrack No. 6.

Currently, Ajaz Khan is preparing for his new show House Arrest on the ULLU app. The actor is making a return to the entertainment industry after his legal troubles.