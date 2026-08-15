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Home > Entertainment News > Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

Himanshi Khurana has revisited her relationship with former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz, recalling the emotional conflict she experienced while navigating differences in their religious beliefs.

Himanshi Khurana (Photo:X)
Himanshi Khurana (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 18:56 IST

Himanshi Khurana has offered a candid look back at one of the most difficult phases of her relationship with Asim Riaz, revealing that conversations around faith once left her deeply conflicted. Speaking on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, the Punjabi actor and singer was asked about speculation that she had considered converting while dating Asim. Himanshi rejected the word “conversion” but acknowledged that religion became a sensitive subject in the relationship.

Himanshi Khurana On Religion And Her Past Relationship

Himanshi explained that her partner had spoken to her about the positive aspects of his religion and wanted her to understand and accept them. However, she said she was not comfortable taking that step. “Conversion nahi bolungi,” Himanshi said, explaining that while she was told about the “achhi baatein” of another faith, accepting them did not feel right to her.

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The actress recalled how emotionally complicated the situation became. At one point, she said, she felt as though she was “apne Bhagwan ko dhokha de rahi hoon”, that she was betraying her God. She also remembered thinking about visiting the Char Dham and completing her temple visits, describing the thought almost like saying goodbye before making a major decision. Importantly, Himanshi clarified that she did not experience physical mistreatment during these conversations and did not accuse her former partner of misbehaving with her.

Why Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz Broke Up

Himanshi and Asim met on Bigg Boss 13, where their relationship developed in front of the cameras. They remained together for around four years before announcing their separation in December 2023. At the time, both publicly cited their different religious beliefs as the reason for ending the relationship. Asim also said the decision was mutual and asked fans to respect their privacy.

Himanshi later clarified that she did not want either side to be blamed, saying she was secular but had chosen to follow her own faith.

Himanshi On Her Health After Bigg Boss 13

The actress also spoke about the difficult period that followed her reality-show stint, saying she struggled with anxiety, depression and thyroid-related health problems. She recalled experiencing severe physical symptoms during that phase. Himanshi said she has since prioritised her wellbeing and is now doing considerably better.

Her latest comments offer a more personal glimpse into a relationship that began as one of Bigg Boss’s most talked-about romances—and ended after the couple concluded that their differences in faith made a future together difficult.

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Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’
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Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

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Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’
Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’
Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’
Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

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