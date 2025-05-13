Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

A fan page re-uploaded the images, and eagle-eyed followers noticed that Virat Kohli had liked the post—only for the like to disappear soon after. The incident sparked a flurry of memes and speculation online.

Avneet Kaur has once again created a buzz on social media, this time by showing enthusiastic support for Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Just days after Kohli addressed a social media mix-up involving one of her photos, the actress was seen passionately cheering for him following his sudden retirement from ICC Test cricket.

Avneet Kaur’s Viral “Kohli, Kohli!” Moment

In a video doing rounds on the Internet, Avneet was captured joining Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill in chanting “Kohli, Kohli!” with visible excitement.

Dressed in a laid-back outfit, the actress added to the celebratory vibe by forming a heart with her hands and blowing a flying kiss, radiating admiration for the cricketer.

This public show of support comes not long after a social media incident involving the two. The controversy began when Avneet posted a bold photo set wearing a green top and printed wrap skirt.

A fan page re-uploaded the images, and eagle-eyed followers noticed that Virat Kohli had liked the post—only for the like to disappear soon after. The incident sparked a flurry of memes and speculation online.

Virat Kohli Issues Clarification Over Instagram Like Controversy

In response to the widespread chatter, Kohli took to Instagram to clear the air. He explained that the interaction was unintentional, likely caused by the platform’s algorithm during a routine content cleanup.

“While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding,” Kohli wrote.

While Kohli directly addressed the situation, Avneet Kaur has so far chosen to remain silent. Recently, when paparazzi attempted to ask her about the incident, she declined to comment.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Avneet, dressed in a white t-shirt and red plaid skirt, was seen smiling and covering her face when photographers brought up Kohli’s name. She folded her hands and kept quiet, indicating her preference to not speak on the matter at the moment.