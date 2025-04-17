In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni, citing “severe emotional distress.” In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit, which Lively is attempting to have dismissed.

A crew member from the upcoming film It Ends With Us has opened up about the reported tensions between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni amid their ongoing legal dispute. Storyboard artist Talia Spencer gave her perspective on the situation during a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Talia Spencer revealed that she believes Blake Lively may have misunderstood Justin Baldoni’s kindness for weakness, potentially attempting to assert dominance during the shoot. “I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and take power,” Spencer said.

She described Baldoni as one of the few directors she’s worked with who has always remained “kind and respectful.”

Did Blake Lively Try to Take Creative Control?

When asked whether Lively attempted to take over the film’s direction, Spencer responded, “I think she tried to, yes.” She also stated that there was a clear deviation from Baldoni’s original vision.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film,” she said, adding that Baldoni was genuinely passionate about the story and not motivated by fame.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni, citing “severe emotional distress.” In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit, which Lively is attempting to have dismissed.

Her legal team argues that the lawsuit is retaliatory and violates a California law passed in 2023, designed to protect individuals who speak out about harassment — a law introduced following the #MeToo movement.

Crew Member Expresses Regret Over Film’s Overshadowing

Spencer lamented that the controversy has drawn attention away from the film itself. “It’s definitely a little sad,” she said. “It’d be nice if everybody could put their swords down, acknowledge their part, and get along. But we don’t really live in that world.”

She concluded by expressing hope that justice will prevail. “I hope that the truth comes out. I hope that the innocent parties are proven as innocent and we move on.”

The legal showdown is scheduled for March 9, 2026, as confirmed by Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 27.