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Home > Entertainment News > Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s wife Sangeetha has withdrawn her divorce petition before a Chengalpattu court. She appeared through video-conferencing and told the court she did not wish to pursue the case, which was subsequently disposed of as withdrawn.

CM Vijay (Image: ANI, file photo)
CM Vijay (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 16:54 IST

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph’ Wife, Sangeetha has reportedly withdrawn the divorce case she had filed in the Chengalpattu court earlier this year. During a hearing on August 7, she appeared before the court through a video conference and informed that she did not want to pursue the petition any further. Following her demand the court closed the matter bringing the proceedings to an end.

Sangeetha’s withdrawal comes months after she appeared before the court seeking a divorce as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954 as she alleged that the actor was involved with an actress even after assuring, he will end the extramarital relationship.

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What Happened In Court?

Sangeeths appeared before the court through a video-conference where she proposed to withdraw her petition during the hearing. As per the sources of PTI, she submitted the reasons for her not wanting to pursue the case any further. After hearing her side, the court disposed of the petition as withdrawn. The withdrawal means that the divorce proceedings have now come to an end, but this does not mean any judicial finding on the allegations that were included in the petition.

What Did Sangeetha Allegedly Mention In Her Divorce Plea?

When Sangeetha filed the divorce petition in February, it was reported that she had cited grounds such as adultery, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion.

According to the reports in connection with the divorce petition, it was alleged that in 2021, she found out that Vijay had an alleged affair with an actress. It is further reported that although there were promises that the affair would stop, it still went on and caused problems in the marriage.

It was further alleged in the divorce petition that Vijay became increasingly distant from the family and also kept her away from some of his professional functions. This is what was alleged in the divorce petition but not necessarily proven in the court of law.

Vijay And Sangeetha’s Marriage

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married for more than two decades. Their marriage was first registered in the UK in 1998, followed by a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999. The couple have two children: Jason Sajay and Divya Saasha.

Sangeetha had been a constant support for Vijay over the years where she appeared and openly supported Vijay in various events. But after the divorce petition the fall out was visible as Sangeetha was seen absent from any public absence adding fuel to the relationship dispute.

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Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court
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Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

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Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court
Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court
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