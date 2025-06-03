Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She Was a Goddess”?

Danny DeVito, the beloved actor known for his quirky roles and sharp humor, recently opened up about an old Hollywood crush — and it’s one that might surprise fans.

Danny DeVito, the beloved actor known for his quirky roles and sharp humor, recently opened up about an old Hollywood crush — and it’s one that might surprise fans. During a lighthearted and personal conversation with Colin Farrell for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, DeVito confessed that he “lusted after” Michelle Pfeiffer while filming Batman Returns back in 1992.

Looking Back on Gotham

The 80-year-old actor, who famously played Oswald Cobblepot — also known as Penguin — in Tim Burton’s dark, stylish take on the Batman saga, got nostalgic as he and Farrell compared their experiences playing the same villain three decades apart.

“She was a goddess,” DeVito said, referring to Pfeiffer’s unforgettable performance as Catwoman. The comment came as the two actors discussed the various actresses who have taken on the role of the iconic feline antihero in the Batman universe.

Farrell, who portrayed Penguin in 2022’s The Batman directed by Matt Reeves, shared that he only had “a couple of scenes” with Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the latest film. “She was wonderful,” Farrell added.

“I Got All Flushed”

DeVito didn’t hold back when talking about what it was like being around Pfeiffer on set. “If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day… I got all flushed,” he admitted with a grin.

Recalling those moments, DeVito added a humorous detail. “I’d put extra makeup on — ‘Give me another pound of makeup.’ It was very difficult,” he joked, clearly amused by his younger self’s infatuation.

Farrell, ever the playful interviewer, pushed him further: “We’re moving on from your lust. Just tell me, what form did the lust take, behaviorally?”

DeVito replied with a laugh, “It was Oswald that was lustful,” making it clear that he was channeling those feelings through his twisted, theatrical character.

“I Kind of Feel Like She Liked It”

When Farrell playfully asked if Pfeiffer ever felt nervous working around him or had to call for backup, DeVito once again leaned into the joke. “I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald,” he said, drawing laughter.

It’s clear the actor was reminiscing with fondness, not creepiness — turning what could’ve been an awkward admission into a charming story about a young actor dazzled by his co-star’s talent and charisma.

No Method Acting at Home

The conversation later turned toward the emotional demands of acting, especially when playing intense or “despicable” characters like the Penguin.

Farrell asked, “Did you take it home with you at all? If a character you’re playing is having very extreme thoughts, emotions, or behaviors, it doesn’t come home at all?”

DeVito gave a warm and grounded response. “No, I go home to Rhea [Perlman] and the kids,” he said, referring to his longtime partner and their family life. “I played some really despicable characters; you’ve got to shed that.”

A Lighthearted Glimpse Behind the Mask

DeVito’s honesty, humor, and affection during the interview offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of one of his most iconic roles. His reflections weren’t just about on-screen villains or co-stars, but also about the strange mix of performance, admiration, and memory that shapes an actor’s life.

The full Actors on Actors episode reveals a genuine connection between two generations of Penguin actors — and a shared love for the unforgettable women of Gotham.