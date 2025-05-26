Home
Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Vanga expressed disappointment over the broken trust and accused her of indirectly targeting a younger actor and attempting to sabotage the film’s narrative for personal reasons.

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga


Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone’s sudden exit from his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the Animal director accused Deepika of engaging in “dirty PR games” and criticized her for allegedly undermining the film’s narrative and the newly cast lead actress, Triptii Dimri.

Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone exited the film due to discomfort with the bold, A-rated content and extended shooting schedules. A media outlet claimed the actress was unwilling to perform certain scenes, which led to her withdrawal. Interestingly, the report emerged just a day after Triptii Dimri was confirmed as the female lead in Spirit.

Vanga Slams Deepika Without Naming Her in Explosive Post

Although Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not name Deepika directly, his cryptic and furious message made it clear who he was referring to. He expressed disappointment over the broken trust and accused her of indirectly targeting a younger actor and attempting to sabotage the film’s narrative for personal reasons.

Vanga wrote, When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are….

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it.

Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.

#dirtyPRgames
I like this kahawath very much 🙂 खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !”

The post quickly went viral, sparking intense debate online.

Public Reaction and Awaited Response from Deepika Padukone

Sandeep’s remarks have ignited widespread attention on social media, with many now waiting for Deepika Padukone’s response. Netizens are divided, with some supporting the filmmaker’s stand and others questioning the public nature of the fallout.

Spirit is expected to be an intense, A-rated action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Prabhas in the lead role and Triptii Dimri confirmed as the female lead, expectations are high. The film marks Vanga’s next big project after delivering two massive box office hits—Kabir Singh and Animal.

Deepika Padukone Prabhas Spirit movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga

