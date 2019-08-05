Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has featured on the cover of Vogue this month. In an interview with the magazine, Deepika opened up about her struggle with depression and called out Salman Khan for his comment on depression.

Along with being a phenomenal actor and one of the most desirable women in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has been a strong voice for mental health. She shattered several taboos in 2015 by opening up about her battle with depression and there has no looking back ever since. Featuring on the cover of Vogue this month, Deepika has opened up about battle with depression and addressed several myths around the same.

She said that struggle is the word that best describes her experience of depression. It was a struggle every second and she felt exhausted all the time. Taking an indirect dig at Salman Khan’s opinion on depression, Deepika added that Depression is confused with being sad by people. A male star recently said that he did not have the luxury to be depressed. As if it is a choice.

Speaking about depression, Salman Khan had earlier said that a lot of people going on vacations, but he doesn’t have that luxury. He witnesses a lot of people getting depressed and emotional but he cannot afford to be depressed, sad or emotional because no matter what he is going through, it works against him.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone will be seen acting in and bankrolling films like Chhapaak and 83. While she will share the screen space with Vikrant Massey in the former, she will reunite with husband Ranveer Singh on-screen for the latter. On the other hand, Salman Khan has upcoming films like Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and Kick 2 in his kitty.

