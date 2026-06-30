LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Dia Mirza shared a light-hearted behind-the-scenes story from her upcoming Netflix film Ikka at the trailer launch in Mumbai. The actor revealed she was "terrified" after having to slap co-star Akshaye Khanna in her very first scene, prompting a witty response from Sunny Deol that drew loud cheers from the audience.

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? (Photo: X)
Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 14:31 IST

The trailer launch of Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka turned into a memorable event after Dia Mirza shared an amusing anecdote from the film’s shoot. Speaking during the media interaction in Mumbai, the actor admitted she was anxious about one particular scene in which she had to slap Akshaye Khanna. While the moment was scripted, Dia joked that she feared the reaction from the actor’s loyal fan base.

“First, tell me whether I am going to get into a lot of trouble for slapping Akshaye Khanna? I am very scared,” she said with a laugh. “He has a phenomenal fan following. I’m terrified. Moreover, it has been included in the trailer as well.” Her candid confession quickly became one of the highlights of the event.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Video Here

Sunny Deol’s response steals the show

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra then revealed that the slap sequence happened to be the very first scene Dia filmed with Akshaye. “The first scene she shot with him,” the filmmaker pointed out. Dia confirmed the detail, explaining that beginning the film with such an emotionally charged scene made her even more nervous.

As she continued speaking about her apprehension, co-star Sunny Deol stepped in with a playful remark that instantly lightened the mood. “Why are you so worried? You’re playing my wife in the film!” Sunny quipped, drawing applause and laughter from the audience. Smiling at the response, Dia replied, “I was waiting for you to say that line!” Notably, Akshaye Khanna, who plays one of the film’s central characters, was absent from the trailer launch event.

All About Ikka

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka is a courtroom drama that blends legal battles with emotional family relationships. The trailer introduces Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra, a lawyer known for standing up for ordinary people. He agrees to defend a man played by Akshaye Khanna after being offered a deal that could save a life. As the courtroom battle intensifies, the case brings him face-to-face with a determined public prosecutor, portrayed by National Award-winning actor Tillotama Shome.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza plays Arjun’s wife, who struggles to keep her family together as the legal and emotional stakes continue to rise. Speaking about the project, Siddharth P. Malhotra said the film appealed to him because it explores not only justice but also the personal dilemmas that shape people’s lives. He added that bringing together performers such as Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome made the project particularly special.

Sunny Deol’s first OTT film

Ikka marks an important milestone in Sunny Deol’s career as it is his first project created exclusively for a streaming platform. The actor, who returned to blockbuster success with Gadar 2, has since expanded his slate with a mix of theatrical and digital releases. Ikka sees him stepping into the courtroom genre for the first time in years, opposite one of Bollywood’s most respected performers, Akshaye Khanna, whose nuanced portrayals in films like Section 375 and Drishyam 2 have earned widespread acclaim.

Produced by Alchemy Films and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka premieres on Netflix on July 10. With its powerhouse cast, courtroom intrigue and emotionally driven story, the film is shaping up to be one of the platform’s most anticipated Hindi releases of the month.

ALSO READ: Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

RELATED News

Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Holds Steady on Monday, Crosses Rs 85 Crore

Why Are Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Getting Divorced? Actress Reveals The Reason

Is Sunny Deol Recreating His ‘Damini’ Magic In Netflix’s Ikka? Trailer Sparks Nostalgia

LATEST NEWS

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Delta Exchange: The Most User-Friendly Platform for Crypto Trading Strategies

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What is Gait Analysis? Police to Conduct Test on Siya’s ‘Boyfriend’ Chetan

One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: 4 Key Questions Police Asked Ex-Trust Chief Champat Rai

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Result Today, Reporting Till July 5; Check Opening & Closing Ranks Here

‘We’ll Cut Off Those Hands’: Why Has Pakistan Threatened India Over Indus Waters Treaty?

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH
Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH
Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH
Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

QUICK LINKS