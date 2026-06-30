Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

The trailer launch of Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka turned into a memorable event after Dia Mirza shared an amusing anecdote from the film’s shoot. Speaking during the media interaction in Mumbai, the actor admitted she was anxious about one particular scene in which she had to slap Akshaye Khanna. While the moment was scripted, Dia joked that she feared the reaction from the actor’s loyal fan base.

“First, tell me whether I am going to get into a lot of trouble for slapping Akshaye Khanna? I am very scared,” she said with a laugh. “He has a phenomenal fan following. I’m terrified. Moreover, it has been included in the trailer as well.” Her candid confession quickly became one of the highlights of the event.

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Sunny Deol’s response steals the show

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra then revealed that the slap sequence happened to be the very first scene Dia filmed with Akshaye. “The first scene she shot with him,” the filmmaker pointed out. Dia confirmed the detail, explaining that beginning the film with such an emotionally charged scene made her even more nervous.

As she continued speaking about her apprehension, co-star Sunny Deol stepped in with a playful remark that instantly lightened the mood. “Why are you so worried? You’re playing my wife in the film!” Sunny quipped, drawing applause and laughter from the audience. Smiling at the response, Dia replied, “I was waiting for you to say that line!” Notably, Akshaye Khanna, who plays one of the film’s central characters, was absent from the trailer launch event.

All About Ikka

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka is a courtroom drama that blends legal battles with emotional family relationships. The trailer introduces Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra, a lawyer known for standing up for ordinary people. He agrees to defend a man played by Akshaye Khanna after being offered a deal that could save a life. As the courtroom battle intensifies, the case brings him face-to-face with a determined public prosecutor, portrayed by National Award-winning actor Tillotama Shome.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza plays Arjun’s wife, who struggles to keep her family together as the legal and emotional stakes continue to rise. Speaking about the project, Siddharth P. Malhotra said the film appealed to him because it explores not only justice but also the personal dilemmas that shape people’s lives. He added that bringing together performers such as Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome made the project particularly special.

Sunny Deol’s first OTT film

Ikka marks an important milestone in Sunny Deol’s career as it is his first project created exclusively for a streaming platform. The actor, who returned to blockbuster success with Gadar 2, has since expanded his slate with a mix of theatrical and digital releases. Ikka sees him stepping into the courtroom genre for the first time in years, opposite one of Bollywood’s most respected performers, Akshaye Khanna, whose nuanced portrayals in films like Section 375 and Drishyam 2 have earned widespread acclaim.

Produced by Alchemy Films and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka premieres on Netflix on July 10. With its powerhouse cast, courtroom intrigue and emotionally driven story, the film is shaping up to be one of the platform’s most anticipated Hindi releases of the month.