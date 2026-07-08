Did Diljit Dosanjh Refuse to Charge For Satluj? Director Finally Reveals The Story

Diljit Dosanjh Satluj: Coming on the heels of the shocking expulsion of Satluj from ZEE5 India within 48 hours of its surprising debut, the movie continues to make headlines across the country. However, this time around, the focus has moved away from political banishment to a spectacular display of artistic commitment.

According to Director Honey Trehan, the global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh decided to waive off his hefty remuneration for playing the role of the slain human rights defender, Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra.

What did Honey Trehan say about Diljit Dosanjh’s fee?

Through an exclusive conversation with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, the director, Honey Trehan, remembered exactly when and how he approached the actor with the biopic. As reported by Trehan, Dosanjh immediately refused any talks related to money when he comprehended the magnitude of the story.

“Diljit Dosanjh never even asked for a single rupee to be part of the film. Haath jod kar he said, ‘Waheguru ji’. He said, ‘Paaji kab aana hai, kithe aana hai, tuhi bas das do, mein uthhe khada milunga’ (Brother, just tell me when and where to come, you will find me standing there).” — Honey Trehan via Sucharita Tyagi interview.

The director confessed that the banners of Macguffin Pictures and RSVP Movies, in collaboration, would not have been able to afford the sky-high market price of Dosanjh for the independent political biopic. But since it is a must to have a contractual number according to the normal industry legal guidelines, they paid him only a nominal amount.”

Why did this specific role matter so much to Diljit?

However, according to Trehan, for Diljit Dosanjh, being Jaswant Singh Khalra was never about earning more money or making another film within the Indian film industry. During his interaction with Trehan, it was stated that even before Trehan made any kind of presentation on his idea, Dosanjh had already looked at the picture of Jaswant Singh Khalra, picked up the research book and kept it touching his forehead in reverence.

As per Dosanjh’s claim to Trehan, apart from the immediate tragedy that happened in 1984, the pursuit of justice by Khalra was the most important story from Punjab which should have been told to the world.

Being an activist, Khalra had uncovered the process of unlawful cremation of thousands of youths in Punjab by the Punjab Police during the era of militancy and had faced abduction and custodial death on September 1995. For Dosanjh, who had strong connect with his roots, this film-making venture was like his spiritual calling rather than profession.

How did Dosanjh handle the tumultuous production delays?

The four-year-long struggle against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which required 127 cuts to be made structurally before the movie went into OTT without going through theatrical release, often caused problems in terms of scheduling and legalities. However, it was noted by Trehan that Dosanjh was always a very dependable tower of patience on the sets.

There were times when the actor arrived at the sets at 6:00 AM but had to wait until 4:00 PM to shoot his scene because of logistical issues. Every time Trehan tried to apologize to Dosanjh about these exhausting delays, Dosanjh would always dismiss the matter by saying, “Paaji, no problem. Whatever you’re doing, you’re doing for the film. I’m here for the film.”

Despite the domestic ban, the uncut version of Satluj remains legally accessible to global audiences via ZEE5’s Global , keeping the conversation around Khalra’s legacy alive worldwide.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Restricts Comments On Dada First Look Amid Backlash; Here’s How The Internet Reacted