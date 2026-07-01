Did Gaurav Khanna Know About Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Divorce Reveal? Anuj Sachdeva Makes Big Claim

Gaurav Khanna And Akanksha Chamola Divorce: Akanksha Chamola’s decision to announce her divorce Gaurav Khanna after being married for more than ten years from the stage of Lock Upp season 2 was something no fan or follower ever expected. Gaurab Khanna popularly known for his role in Anupama has always been a constant support for Chamola but this sudden announcement left fans wondering if all they got to see was just an act and nothing else?

Even though Gaurav recently openly supported Akanksha in an interview with the media on the set of the show Laughter Chefs, TV actor Anuj Sachdeva seems to have a different story to tell.

What did Anuj Sachdeva claim about Gaurav Khanna?

Anuj Sachdeva, a close friend to the couple has made a massive revelation regarding whether Gaurav was aware of the public announcement. According to Anuj, Gaurav was caught completely off guard by the televised divorce reveal.

In a recent media interaction, Anuj claimed:

“I did not know that Gaurav and Akanksha were not staying together since the last 9 months.” He further revealed that he spoke to Gaurav after Akanksha’s announcement on Lock Upp regarding their divorce. According to Anuj, Gaurav was unaware that Akanksha would make such an announcement on such a major platform.

How did Gaurav Khanna handle the public fallout?

Despite Anuj claiming that Gaurav did not see this coming, the Anupamaa actor reacted differently in front of the public. When reporters asked about the couple’s separation, Gaurav chose not to react negatively and offered support for her partner even though they are about to part ways.

He stated that he still loves Akanksha completely and supports her journey inside the Lock Upp house, emphasizing that their differences regarding building a family and having children were personal matters they were trying to navigate gracefully. Anuj’s recent comments, however, paint a much more friction-filled picture of the timeline leading up to the premiere.

Is this related to Shreya Kalra’s recent claims inside the house?

The timing of Anuj’s statement coincides with intense drama unfolding inside the prison-themed reality show. Just days after Akanksha’s divorce is revealed, fellow contestant Shreya Kalra targets Akanksha by weaponizing her personal secrets, openly claiming to housemate Sufi Motiwala that Akanksha is bisexual.

With both outside industry friends and inside contestants targeting her personal life, Akanksha has quickly become the center of the most polarizing storylines on Lock Upp Season 2, heavily compromising her strategy and her remaining in-game “lifelines.”

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