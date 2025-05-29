Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Speaking candidly, Deborra expressed empathy for others who’ve experienced similar heartbreak. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said.

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Hugh Jackman with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness


After nearly two years of separation, actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially initiated their divorce process. Deborra, in her first formal statement since the split, opened up exclusively to a leading publication, sharing insights into her emotional healing and the pain of “betrayal.”

Deborra-Lee Furness Reflects on Betrayal

Speaking candidly, Deborra expressed empathy for others who’ve experienced similar heartbreak. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said.

Emphasizing her faith, she added, “I believe in a higher power…that is always working FOR us.” According to her, this spiritual belief system has helped her cope with the breakdown of her nearly 30-year marriage.

Describing the end of her marriage as “a profound wound that cuts deep,” Deborra explained that even painful challenges can ultimately lead to personal growth. “It can hurt,” she admitted, “but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

One of her most poignant revelations? That life’s painful experiences often aren’t personal. “We are all on our individual journeys,” she said, “and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.” She believes these connections serve as opportunities to heal and grow, and despite everything, she concluded, “I remain grateful.”

Timeline of Hugh and Deborra’s Relationship

The couple got married on April 11, 1996. After nearly 27 years together, they publicly announced their separation in September 2023.

Their joint statement to a leading publication described their time together as “a wonderful, loving marriage” and explained that they had chosen to part ways to pursue “individual growth.”

They share two adopted children: Oscar, now 24, and Ava, 19.

As for Hugh, he appears to be moving on quietly. In January of this year, he was spotted holding hands with The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster during a private dinner outing in Santa Monica, sparking rumors about his own healing journey.

