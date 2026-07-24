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Home > Entertainment News > Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

Digital creator and actress Jannat Zubair posted a series of cryptic Instagram stories seemingly taking aim at A-list Bollywood celebrities who joined the ongoing NEET paper leak protests over a month late.

Jannat Zubair, Image Credits- Instagram
Jannat Zubair, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 18:25 IST

Television and social media personality Jannat Zubair has been the center of controversy following a barrage of sarcastic comments from her end directed towards the recent influx of Bollywood’s support for the ongoing protests against the NEET paper leak.

These remarks came mere hours after some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema decided to come forward on social media and speak in favor of the protesting students.

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Jannat raised questions about the delay in Bollywood celebrities’ concern despite the students having protested for almost a month now.

What Did Jannat Zubair Say About Bollywood’s Delayed Outrage?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Laughter Chefs 3 star pointed out the disparity in timing between the onset of student protests and the time when film stars took action. Without naming any specific names, she was highly doubtful about the collective social media campaign being undertaken.

“It’s funny how everyone suddenly found their conscience on the same day. The protests have been going on for over a month. Students and protesters didn’t start suffering yesterday. Interesting how empathy arrived all at once.”

Jannat Zubair via Instagram

It did not take long before her comment spread like wildfire and gained the consensus of many other online users who agreed that solidarity was late and was merely for the sake of it.

Which Bollywood Celebrities Recently Spoke Up For NEET Students?

Zubair’s pointed remarks came a day after multiple A-list celebrities flooded social media with statements demanding accountability and fair testing standards for medical aspirants.

  • Alia Bhatt: Shared a post stating that the “courage” of protesting students humbled her.

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan: Stated she “can’t sit with it any longer” regarding the plight of affected candidates.

  • Varun Dhawan: Called for strict accountability and a transparent educational system.

  • Salman Khan: Initially voiced support before appealing to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike following government assurances.

How Did Jannat Zubair Draw Attention To The Assam Flood Crisis?

In her next Instagram Story, Zubair directed her followers’ attention to yet another humanitarian crisis that was looming before them – the devastating floods that hit Assam.

Referencing a news report regarding the havoc wreaked, she asked her fans to pray for the state amid the difficulties that it was facing.

“Pray for Assam.”

Jannat Zubair via Instagram

As per the ground report posted by Zubair, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the catastrophe; the floods have inundated more than 2,000 villages and impacted about 9 lakh people.

ALSO READ: What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

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Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said
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Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

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Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

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Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said
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