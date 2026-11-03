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Home > Entertainment News > Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets

Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets

An old report claimed that Jaya Bachchan once confronted Rekha on the sets of Ram Balram and allegedly slapped her in Amitabh Bachchan's presence. Here's what was reported about the incident and the casting dispute behind it.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan And Rekha (Image: X)
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan And Rekha (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 15:39 IST

The alleged relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha has remained one of Bollywood’s most talked-about subjects for decades. While neither actor has publicly confirmed the rumours, stories about their equation and Jaya Bachchan’s reported discomfort have continued to attract attention. One such anecdote involves an alleged confrontation between Jaya and Rekha on the sets of the 1980 film Ram Balram.

A report published by Amar Ujala, claimed that Jaya Bachchan once arrived on the film’s sets and allegedly slapped Rekha in front of Amitabh. The account also detailed a reported casting dispute involving the two actresses and explained why Jaya was allegedly unhappy about Rekha working opposite her husband. The alleged confrontation, however, has not been independently corroborated through a first-hand account from anyone said to have witnessed it.

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Why Was Jaya Bachchan Against Rekha In Ram Balram?

Directed by Vijay Anand, Ram Balram featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rekha and Zeenat Aman. The film brought Amitabh and Rekha together on screen at a time when their reported off-screen equation was also frequently discussed in the film industry.

Jaya reportedly wanted Zeenat Aman to be cast opposite Amitabh instead of Rekha. She is said to have approached the film’s producer, Tito Tony, and convinced him to consider Zeenat for the role. However, Rekha was keen to be part of the project and reportedly did not want to lose the opportunity to work alongside Amitabh.

Did Rekha Offer To Work For Free In Ram Balram?

After learning about the casting development, Rekha reportedly approached the film’s director, Vijay Anand, and expressed her interest in the project. She subsequently contacted producer Tito Tony and offered to work in the film without charging a fee.

The offer reportedly convinced the producer to retain Rekha, and the film eventually went ahead with her opposite Amitabh. This development allegedly upset Jaya, who had reportedly tried to persuade Amitabh against working with Rekha. However, the actor continued accepting film offers alongside her.

What Happened When Jaya Bachchan Arrived On The Sets?

The most dramatic part of the anecdote concerns an alleged incident during the film’s shoot. Jaya reportedly arrived on the sets one day and saw Amitabh and Rekha sitting together and talking in private. Unable to control her anger, she walked up to Rekha and slapped her in front of Amitabh. The incident left the people present on the sets shocked. However, there is no independently verified first-hand account establishing that the confrontation took place as described.

What Did Jaya Bachchan Say About Amitabh And Rekha’s Rumoured Relationship?

Jaya Bachchan has also been asked about the long-running speculation surrounding Amitabh and Rekha. The 2021 report referred to an earlier interview in which Jaya reportedly said that if the rumours were true, Amitabh would not be with her.

The remark has since been recalled in discussions about the Bachchan family’s equation with Rekha. Despite the continued interest in their personal lives, the alleged confrontation on the Ram Balram sets remains an unverified anecdote rather than a confirmed account of what happened.

ALSO READ: Jaya Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lambu Ji’; Here’s Why Harivansh Rai Bachchan Stopped Her

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Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets
Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywood throwbackjaya bachchanRam BalramRekha

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Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets
Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets
Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets
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