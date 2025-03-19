Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reached a new chapter in their relationship, with sources confirming on Tuesday, March 18, that the couple has taken a significant step forward.

Engagement Confirmed: A Strong and Loving Bond

According to insiders, Majors and Good are deeply in love. One source shared, “They truly care for each other,” while another added, “They are very much in love.

At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were all smiles and radiating happiness. Meagan introduced Jonathan as her fiancé, and at one point, she was sitting in his lap. Their affection for each other was undeniable.”

First Public Appearance as an Engaged Couple

Speculation about their engagement began in November 2024, when Meagan Good was seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. During the event, the couple proudly announced their engagement, with Good later confirming the news to Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking to E! News, the couple revealed why they chose the EBONY Power 100 Gala to announce their engagement—it was the place where they first met two years ago, in a unisex bathroom. Reflecting on their first encounter, Good told People in July 2024, “The chemistry was instant.”

Public speculation about their relationship began in May 2023, when the couple was seen enjoying a movie date at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

However, their budding romance coincided with a challenging period for Majors, who was facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, which he has consistently denied.

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover?

A recently surfaced audio recording of actor Jonathan Majors appears to contradict his previous denials of domestic violence. The recording, obtained and published by Rolling Stone captures Majors admitting to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

This revelation comes nearly a year after he was convicted of assault and harassment in a separate case but avoided jail time.

The leaked 28-second audio clip has surfaced just days before the theatrical release of Magazine Dreams, a film that was delayed following Majors’ legal troubles. The timing is particularly striking as industry insiders and colleagues have been endorsing his return to Hollywood. However, this new development could further complicate his comeback efforts.

According to Rolling Stone, Majors can be heard admitting to using physical force against Jabbari, including shoving her against a car and squeezing her neck.

“I’m ashamed … I’ve never been aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you,” Majors states in the clip. Jabbari, 32, then responds, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

To this, Majors replies: “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’, yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

When Jabbari questions whether the attack was triggered by her sarcastic remark, Majors responds: “Well, it’s clearly more than that.” She then comments, “Something inside of you,” to which Majors admits, “Yeah, towards you.”

This conversation seemingly contradicts Majors’ consistent denials that he had ever physically harmed Jabbari or any other woman.

Meagan Good Stood by Majors During Legal Challenges

During Majors’ legal battle, an insider told People that Good remained by his side, offering unwavering support and even attending multiple court hearings with him. Speaking about the early days of their relationship, Good revealed that Majors initially tried to distance himself from her.

“He actually encouraged me not to be with him,” Good shared in an interview. “He wanted to protect me. But I told him, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. Everything I’ve been through has given me the strength to love people unconditionally.’”

Majors’ legal case concluded in December 2023, when he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. By April 2024, he was sentenced to a one-year, in-person batterers’ intervention program in Los Angeles.

Before her relationship with Majors, Meagan Good was married to pastor DeVon Franklin. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022.