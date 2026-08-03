Did Kangana Ranaut Take An Indirect Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? Actress’ ‘Islamic Marriages’ Remark Sparks Speculation

Kangana Ranaut has ignited a new controversy over social media after a series of cryptic posts and stories uploaded over her Instagram account. In the video Kangana can be seen declaring herself as a proud Sanghi while also admitting of being a moderate Hindu in the past. What stirred the controversy was not this but rather her comments on the actors who get married to Muslim men and then their entire ideology changes to far left. She adds that these people before coming into contact to Islamic ideology are rather moderate and refrain from speaking but afterwards, they change their ideologies and political viewpoints completely.

Even though Kangana did not name anyone directly, social media was quick to connect the dots and link her comment to Sonakshi Sinha who got married to Zaheer Iqbal.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about ‘Hindu daughters’ marrying into Islam?







Kangana in her video stated about the political impartiality that the young generation artists in the industry maintain in their initial stages of their career, but this political impartiality is replaced by an ideological shift due to their relationships with people of other religions.

She said, even though there is a provision in the Indian constitution where every citizen of India has the fundamental right to choose any religion or ideology of their choice, then why does her move towards being a right-winger receive criticism?

“I’ve seen and known a lot of Hindu daughters in the film industry closely… They’re Hindu, but they don’t really have any thought process about politics. They’re usually very neutral. But as soon as they come in contact with Islamic people, whether it’s through marriage or friendship, their thinking instantly becomes so defined. They become Leftist extremists.” — Kangana Ranaut

“Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. But then I’m asked, ‘Since when did you become a Sanghi?’ I want to become a Sanghi! I want to convert to the ‘awakened Hindu’ ideology of BJP and RSS. Why can’t I convert? These are double standards of our society.” — Kangana Ranaut

Why do fans believe the cryptic post was aimed at Sonakshi Sinha?

Speculation about who Kangana wanted to attack increased when another Instagram story posted by her earlier in the day came into play. In her story, Kangana attacked an unnamed actress for her wardrobe and her views on the student-led protests.

Sonakshi Sinha has taken to social media to express her views on the student-led protests and has often been seen in videos dressed in casual wear such as shorts and backward caps. It can thus be concluded that Kangana was attacking Sonakshi Sinha.

“I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days. She wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchhaap behaviour of protesters. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel… Dear fellow actress, if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra, I am sorry.” — Kangana Ranaut, via Instagram Story

How did social media react to the commentary?

Kangana’ posts triggered a massive response over social media where people across X and Instagram were quick to respond to her posts. While there were few people who defended her and questioned the double standards of the society, there were others who criticised her for targeting fellow actor’s marriages and clothing choices.

While all of these posts from Kangana have been making headlines, there had been no response from Sonakshi Sinha or her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

ALSO READ: What Is Suriya’s Secret To A Happy Marriage With Jyotika? Actor Shares Relationship Advice