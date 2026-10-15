Did Karisma Kapoor Send People To Check Raveena Tandon’s Costumes? The Andaz Apna Apna Rivalry Revisited

More than three decades after Andaz Apna Apna arrived in theatres, the 1994 comedy continues to enjoy cult status for its memorable characters, comic timing and endlessly quoted dialogues. But behind the film’s on-screen humour, stories about tension between its leading actresses, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, have remained part of Bollywood folklore.

The reported rivalry resurfaced in March 2026 after costume designer Ashley Rebello recalled how competition between the actresses allegedly extended to their appearances in the film. His account offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of a movie whose popularity grew considerably over the years.

Did Karisma Kapoor send people to check Raveena Tandon’s costumes?

In an interview with a podcast hosted by Avinash Tripathi, Rebello recalled designing Raveena’s outfits for Andaz Apna Apna, including her nightgowns for the song ‘Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori’. According to the designer, the costumes attracted attention, and Karisma would sometimes send someone from her team to find out what Raveena was wearing, who had designed the outfits and what was being created. He said Karisma would then ask her own stylist to take note of the looks.

Rebello also described how he came to work on the film. After designing costumes for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he had expected more film offers but eventually moved into production work. An opportunity came through Raveena, whom he helped during an advertising shoot when she faced a wardrobe issue. Impressed with his work, she encouraged him to pursue more design assignments and offered him a chance to work on her upcoming film, Andaz Apna Apna.

The costume anecdote added a specific detail to the long-running stories about the actresses’ relationship. However, it was Rebello’s recollection of events on set, not proof of every rumour that circulated about the pair.

Why were Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon reportedly not on talking terms?

The costume story was not the first account of tension between the two actors. Over the years, members of the film’s cast have spoken about an uncomfortable dynamic during the shoot. Aamir Khan recalled in 2025 that the production was difficult at times because of scheduling problems and disagreements among the cast. He said Karisma and Raveena had issues with each other and described occasions when one would leave as the other arrived, making it difficult to bring them together for filming.

Raveena had also spoken about the atmosphere on set. Recalling the experience, she said the actors were not speaking to one another, adding that she and Karisma were among those who had their differences. She also remembered Aamir Khan and Salman Khan trying to get the two actresses to reconcile.

According to Raveena, director Rajkumar Santoshi used a scene in which their characters were tied to a pillar as an opportunity to encourage them to talk. The director reportedly said they would not be untied until they sorted out their differences. Raveena described the episode as humorous in retrospect, despite the tensions surrounding the shoot. These recollections support the account that the actresses were not on talking terms during at least part of the production. They do not, by themselves, establish every detail that later gossip reports attached to their rivalry.

Did the rivalry turn physical? The producer’s family disputed the claim

One of the more sensational stories associated with the actresses’ reported feud was that it had escalated into a physical altercation. In May 2025, the children of late producer Vinay Sinha disputed that version of events in an interview with Radio Nasha. They acknowledged that Karisma and Raveena were not speaking to each other but rejected the claim that the disagreement had turned physical. The family also recalled the incident involving the climax scene, when the actresses were tied to a pillar and the director reportedly encouraged them to resolve their differences before they were released.

Choreographer Farah Khan had separately recalled an altercation involving the actresses while working on the 1994 film Aatish: The Fire, describing a fight involving their wigs. That account concerned a different film and should not be conflated with the disputed claim that a physical fight took place during Andaz Apna Apna. The distinction matters: reports of a strained relationship and accounts of a physical fight are not the same claim, and the producer’s family specifically challenged the latter.

How did Raveena Tandon respond to the costume claims?

The costume anecdote also drew a response from Raveena. In March 2026, she shared a post on Instagram Stories addressing the suggestion that she and Karisma were competing over appearances. Raveena said she had never been insecure about other people and had never been interested in what she described as “classroom politics”. She expressed gratitude for the opportunities she had received and also conveyed affection for Rebello.

Her response offered her perspective on the story, even as the designer’s recollection continued to circulate. It is therefore important to distinguish the specific incident Rebello described from broader assumptions about Raveena’s feelings or the reasons behind the actresses’ reported differences.

Why the Andaz Apna Apna rivalry still attracts attention

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna did not initially become the box-office success it would later be remembered as. Over time, however, the film developed a devoted following, with its comic scenes, characters and dialogues becoming part of popular Hindi cinema culture. That enduring affection helps explain why accounts of its making continue to interest audiences. The stories about Karisma and Raveena offer a contrast with the comedy that viewers see on screen, while recollections from the cast and crew provide different perspectives on what happened behind the scenes.

The most revealing detail may not be the rumour of a dramatic feud, but the more specific accounts: the actresses reportedly avoiding one another, the costume designer’s recollection of people checking Raveena’s outfits, and the director’s attempt to get them talking during the climax scene. Decades later, the story remains a reminder that a film’s journey to cult status can be very different from the experience of making it. But when revisiting the rivalry, the accounts that can be attributed to the people involved deserve to be kept separate from the more sensational versions that grew around them.

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