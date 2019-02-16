Katrina Kaif is one of the hardworking actors who leaves no chance of proving herself the best on-screen. Recently, the actor was seen with a walking stick at the special screening event of Alia Bhatt's film Gully Boy with Ali Abbas Zafar. It is assumed that the actor must have injured her leg while performing an action scene in Bharat which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

The shoot for the film is almost on an end and the actors are just up for the shoot of the climax of the film so there is a possibility that the beauty queen must have injured her leg during the shoots only. In the picture, she is dressed in a casual floral print midi dress with a high slit, which is complimenting her well. There is no doubt that the actor is one of the fittest and hardworking divas of the industry. Her action performance in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai is proof of her never-ending spirit. Salman and Katrina have just finished the shooting of a wedding song and it is anticipated that this year both the actor will create a huge buzz around in the industry on Eid with their powerpack performance in their latest movie Bharat.

