Did Kushal Tandon Message Shreya Kalra While Dating Shivangi Joshi? Influencer Makes Explosive Allegation

The highly contentious jail-themed reality TV series, Lock Upp Season 2, has offered its most sensational industry news yet. In one of the recent episodes, the contestant and social media personality, Shreya Kalra made some bombshell revelations about the actors, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi from television. According to the contestant, Kushal reached out to her through Instagram Direct Messages at a time when he was romantically attached to his co-star from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi.

The sensational allegation is spreading like wildfire on various social networking sites, shocking the fans of the TV actors.

What Did Shreya Kalra Allege on Lock Upp 2?

During her conversation with fellow prisoner Shilpa Shinde within the house, Shreya remembered shooting a promotional video for one of Shivangi’s TV shows. According to Shreya, as soon as she shot the promo video, Kushal messaged her.

kushal tandon the biggest red flag in the industry cheater pathetic man. #shivangijoshi #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/v8eB3c9MOb — Avira (@avira_ira3) July 9, 2026







“He DMed me after that shoot. I was seeing someone at that time. There was something happening between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, but I was not aware of it,” Shreya said.

Even though she didn’t mention his name in her statement, she spelled out “Kushal Tandon” through her lips and gave clear clues of the TV show. Shreya further revealed that once they started chatting, she felt weird about it and kept herself away from the conversation.

‘Shivangi Cried On Set’

Things got worse when Shreya met with Shivangi at another shooting spot. As per Shreya, Shivangi casually told Shreya that according to Kushal, Shreya was the girl who approached him first.

Surprised to hear such an accusation, Shreya showed her innocence by giving her mobile to prove her point.

“She was saying, ‘Excuse me! It is not possible for me to be the first one to approach any man because I have never done it in my whole life.’ Then, I gave my phone to her, and she read our entire conversation. And yes, she understood from there that I haven’t even tried to initiate anything from my end,” said Shreya to Shilpa.

When Shilpa innocently asked if Shivangi started crying after reading the conversation, Shreya replied with a tearful reply. “Yes, she started crying after the shooting on the set. Fast-forward three to five months later, that guy posted a social media story stating that they had broken up.”

Have Kushal Tandon or Shivangi Joshi Responded?

As far as at present, there have been no statements from either Kushal Tandon or Shivangi Joshi regarding the claims made by Shreya Kalra.

What is more interesting about this whole situation is that, both the actors are presently trapped in a highly competitive environment. Whereas one actor, Shivangi Joshi, has to face a tough environment within the Lock Upp 2 setup, the other one Kushal Tandon is busy shooting for his reality show Alliance. It was further mentioned by Shreya that she had attempted to talk to Shivangi about the previous relationship at Lock Upp, but the latter declined to discuss the same.

A Fragmented Romance Under the Spotlight

The romantic journey of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi supposedly started when they were acting together as the lead duo in the film ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’. Despite being notorious for being very close-mouthed about their status as a couple, and even not officially confirming the same, their affairs have been talked about time and again by several people in the business. Shreya’s TV appearance was the first time ever that reasons for their parting ways have come to light.

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