Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

A fresh plagiarism controversy has emerged around Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, after French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq alleged that the movie shares striking similarities with his 2019 Arabic short film Burqa City. His claims gained attention after a viral video surfaced online, showing side-by-side comparisons of scenes from both films, sparking debate among film lovers and critics.

Speaking to India Today, Bracq said he was taken aback by the close resemblance between the plots. “Even before watching the film, I was surprised by how closely the pitch matched that of my short film,” he said. After watching Laapataa Ladies, he said he felt “both surprised and shocked,” pointing out multiple scenes that he believes were inspired directly from Burqa City.

Bracq listed several examples, such as the portrayal of a kind, naive husband searching for his lost wife—similar to his short. He also mentioned the presence of a violent husband character, a corrupt and intimidating police officer surrounded by two assistants, and the use of a veiled woman’s photograph in a key comedic moment. According to him, even the ending of the story, where the woman escapes an abusive husband, reflects the core narrative of Burqa City. “The film carries a similar message about women’s emancipation and feminism,” he added.

In response to the accusations, Laapataa Ladies writer Biplab Goswami released a detailed statement defending the originality of his work. He shared documents to prove that his script had been registered long before the release of Burqa City. “The screenplay for Laapataa Ladies was developed extensively over many years,” Goswami said.

He explained that the film’s detailed synopsis was first registered under the working title Two Brides with the Screenwriters Association (SWA) on July 3, 2014. In that synopsis, he had already written about a groom mistakenly bringing home the wrong bride because of a veil, followed by a scene at the police station where he shows a photo of his veiled wife to officers, resulting in a comic situation.

Furthermore, Goswami registered the full-length screenplay of Two Brides with the SWA on June 30, 2018. That script later won the runner-up award at the Cinestaan Storytellers Competition in 2018. “Again, in this screenplay, I had the scene of the policeman amused by the photograph of the veiled bride,” he noted.

Goswami also defended the use of mistaken identity through veils, saying it is a classic storytelling device used for centuries by literary legends like William Shakespeare, Alexandre Dumas, and Rabindranath Tagore. “Laapataa Ladies uses this form with entirely original and unique characters, setting, narrative journey, and social impact,” he wrote.

He concluded by calling the plagiarism allegations “completely untrue” and said they undermined not only his years of research but also the efforts of the entire film team. “Our story, the characters, and the dialogues are 100% original,” he stated. He also posted certificates of script registration to support his claims.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and featuring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan, hit theatres on March 1, 2024. The film, which deals with themes of gender inequality and empowerment in rural India, has been widely appreciated for its storytelling and social message.