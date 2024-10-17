Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Maya Henry, the ex-fiancée of Liam Payne, has revealed that the late singer seemingly predicted his own death just days before he tragically passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

In a candid appearance on The Internet Is Dead podcast, Henry, who had a relationship with the One Direction member from 2018 to 2022, discussed Payne’s struggles with mental health and the alleged abuse she endured during their time together.

She recounted that Payne frequently reached out to her after their breakup, expressing that he wasn’t feeling well and often alluding to death. Henry explained that he would send messages like, “I’m not doing well,” and make unsettling statements about not surviving. She interpreted these messages as a form of emotional manipulation aimed at eliciting sympathy from her, despite their separation.

Payne’s mental health

At one point, Henry shared that she had tried to intervene by encouraging Liam Payne to seek help, but he refused. She said he would reach out to her mother, asking her to contact Henry because she wasn’t responding. “It was always the same cycle,” she said of his behavior.

Henry also mentioned that her book, Looking Forward, which is inspired by her journal entries written during her time with Payne, was in part a reflection of their relationship. She claimed that at one point, Payne told her mother that he wouldn’t be around much longer. Henry remarked that she doesn’t take statements about death lightly, and she felt obligated to try and help him, regardless of past issues. She also suggested that Payne may have taken advantage of her family’s goodwill.

The influencer also alleged that one of Payne’s friends contacted her, advising against releasing her book for the sake of Payne’s mental health. Despite offering Payne help and suggesting he return to rehab, Henry ultimately felt his actions were manipulative.

In the days leading up to his death, Henry stated that Payne’s behavior had worsened, though she was not able to discuss specific details due to legal restrictions stemming from a cease-and-desist letter she had sent him earlier. She recalled how he often expressed deep regret for his actions, saying he couldn’t live with himself, but his behavior continued to traumatize her.

Liam Payne lifestyle

She added that, given his lifestyle, she had always been aware that something bad could happen. “I would always feel like I needed to help him because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if something did happen to him,” she said.

Reports indicate that Payne, who had been facing legal issues with Henry, was struggling in the days leading up to his death. He passed away after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, sustaining severe injuries. Authorities confirmed his death at the scene.

Witnesses noted that Payne had been acting erratically shortly before his death, including an incident where he was seen slamming his laptop in the hotel lobby. Reports mentioned that Payne had long struggled with periods of self-destructive behavior, including substance abuse and mental health challenges.

Liam Payne had arrived in Argentina on September 30 with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, with whom he had been in a relationship for two years. The two had spent a few weeks together, but Cassidy had left the country several days before Payne’s death.

