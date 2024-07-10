Did Lisa Kudrow Hate Live Audience While Filming Friends? Actress Clears The Air After Jennifer Aniston's Claims

Lisa Kudrow has clarified her feelings about the live audience on the set of the popular sitcom Friends, responding to comments from her former co-star Jennifer Aniston, who had said Lisa “hated” it.

Lisa explained that she didn’t hate the live audience but sometimes found their reactions excessive. Jennifer had previously mentioned in an interview that Lisa disliked the live audience during their Friends days. The two actors have maintained a close bond since their time on the 90s sitcom.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa stated that she did feel the audience sometimes laughed more than necessary. “No, that’s not exactly — no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” she responded to Jennifer’s earlier claims.

She further explained, “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else. I was like, ‘All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there’s more to say!'”

Jennifer Aniston’s claim about Lisa Kudrow’s dislike for a live audience came from her interview with Quinta Brunson for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Jennifer recalled, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny!'”

In an interview with ET to promote her new TV series Time Bandits, Lisa discussed how she got involved with the show, co-created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris.

She shared, “Taika reached out to me and said, ‘Jemaine and I wrote this thing, and we’re shooting in New Zealand. Would you ever consider doing that?’ And I thought, ‘Yes! Why would I say no to you two?'”

