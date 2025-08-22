LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Long-Distance End Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Romance? Here's The Truth

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Over? The hottest couple of Hollywood was under the radar with fans speculating about their break up. But finally, their is a new turn in this ongoing gossip. Here's the tea!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 09:59:50 IST

Gossip Alert! Recently rumours were swirling around about the IT couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s breakup and the internet was buzzing with the speculations of the couple’s split. But Kylie has finally put a full stop on these unreal and absurd rumours. Kylie and Timothee were finally having their best time, on a perfect outing at a coffee date in Budapest, Hungary on Augusrt 19, 2025. This public appearance later quashed all speculations and affirmed the love them amid very busy schedules. 

Kylie and Timothee’s Casual Coffee Date Sparks Fan Frenzy

An Instagram post by the cafe somewhat spilled the beans on their low-key visit, “Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda….. we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face….Thank god everyone look at them not us”

Kylie, 28, styled it in a cool black and white tank, while Timothée went incognito with a cap, sunglasses, and partying under a T-shirt pulled right on to his face in a victorious pose. Excited fans lit up social media with effusion over the sighting, coming after weeks of distance owing to Timothée’s filming for Dune: Part 3. The post by the cafe went viral in no time making them arguably Hollywood’s coolest couple.

Kylie-Timothee Breakup Rumours 

When Timothée  missed Kylie’s 28th birthday on August 10, 2025, split rumors heightened. The birthday party was a splendor, organized by her sister, Kendall Jenner. Kylie’s Since their yacht date in St. Tropez on July 5, nobody had seen the couple together, and fans began to further speculate.

From then on, however, sources asserted that the two were “working on it” through a long-distance relationship separated by a mere 12 hours of flight. The two finally reunited in Budapest, 45 days apart.

A Private Romance Under Public Scrutiny

Kylie and Timothée have the internet on chokehold since the romance spark flew in April 2023, everyone gagged at the chemistry of the couple. But the relationship was not approved by all the fans, several netizens totally disapprove and criticise their bond, calling it out as ‘forced’ and ‘PR.’

But these kind of disapprovals and criticism went in vain as the couple still thrives in their romance keeping things lowkey and in low spotlight. Their date in Budapest over drinks and laughs really depicts them flourishing somewhere along the way of stardom, family, and love.

Tags: breakup, hollywood news, KYLIE JENNER, TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

