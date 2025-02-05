Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

The Fantastic Four holds a special place in Marvel history, being one of its cornerstone franchises. Created by legendary writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the superhero team made its debut in Fantastic Four No. 1 in 1961.

MARVEL AI POSTER FANTASTIC FOUR


Marvel is taking a nostalgic route with its upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Not only is the movie revisiting the team’s origin story, but it is also embracing a back-to-basics approach. Amid growing speculation, Marvel Studios has officially denied using artificial intelligence (AI) in creating the movie’s promotional poster.

AI Controversy Surrounding the Poster

The controversy arose when Marvel unveiled the First Steps poster ahead of the film’s teaser release. The artwork depicted a crowd of 20th-century individuals cheering and waving as the Fantastic Four prepared for takeoff on a mission.

While the vintage-style poster intrigued fans, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out inconsistencies—two women appeared to have identical faces, and some figures seemed to have only four fingers—leading to speculation that AI had been involved in the design.

Marvel Studios Denies AI Involvement

Following the backlash, a Marvel Studios representative addressed the rumors in a statement to Deadline, categorically rejecting claims that AI was used in the poster’s creation. The spokesperson asserted that the allegations were baseless.

Marvel dropped the first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on February 4. Helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, the film is set in an alternate-reality version of 1960s New York City, offering a unique retro-futuristic take on the beloved superhero team.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Pedro Pascal portraying Reed Richards, the brilliant leader of the Fantastic Four. Vanessa Kirby steps into the role of Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman.

Joseph Quinn takes on the fiery persona of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach transforms into Ben Grimm, famously known as The Thing.

The Legacy of the Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four holds a special place in Marvel history, being one of its cornerstone franchises. Created by legendary writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the superhero team made its debut in Fantastic Four No. 1 in 1961.

This iconic comic book introduced readers to Marvel’s first family of superheroes, laying the foundation for the expansive Marvel Universe that followed.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

