Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

According to sources, Meghan found the rigid royal hierarchy challenging, feeling constrained by strict protocols. Her influence over Harry was perceived as a rejection of traditional royal values, further fueling tensions within the monarchy.

Speculation surrounding Meghan Markle’s interactions with Prince William has reignited rumors of an alleged past connection. According to insider claims, the Duchess of Sussex’s warm and physical greetings within the royal family reportedly stirred controversy and gossip among palace staff.

Physical Affection Raised Eyebrows Among Royals

Upon joining the royal family, Meghan’s affectionate manner, including frequent hugs and cheek kisses, allegedly made some members uncomfortable.

A royal insider told The Times that Markle’s outgoing demeanor was in stark contrast to William’s more reserved personality, leading to speculation about potential flirtation. While sources maintain that Meghan’s gestures were innocent, the increased gossip reportedly deepened tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and King Charles’ Alleged Reactions

Reports suggest that Meghan’s physical approach also caught the attention of Kate Middleton and King Charles, who were reportedly taken aback by her behavior.

A royal staff member claimed Meghan once questioned why William and Charles maintained such a serious demeanor, even joking that Harry must have had different parents due to his laid-back nature.

Meghan’s Struggles with Royal Protocol

Recent reports indicate that Meghan and Harry’s relationship may be facing difficulties, with claims that they have been leading separate lives. While Meghan has been focused on her American Riviera Orchard brand in California, Harry has dedicated his time to humanitarian work.

A close associate mentioned that the couple is struggling to align their priorities, with Harry reportedly admitting that their separate career pursuits are creating strain. Concerned friends fear that if tensions persist, the couple may question whether their marriage is worth sustaining.

Despite the challenges, Harry is said to be committed to his marriage and family. However, he reportedly worries that Meghan’s ambitions may conflict with his desire for reconciliation with the royal family. There are fears that continued friction could lead to permanent estrangement from his relatives.

Meghan Markle’s Alleged Post-Divorce Book Plans

Adding to the swirling speculation, reports suggest that Meghan’s team has been exploring the possibility of a post-divorce memoir. Allegedly, publishers have been approached to gauge interest in a book that would detail her life after a potential split from Harry.

However, sources clarify that this does not necessarily indicate impending divorce but rather an exploration of potential future projects.

Despite mounting speculation, Prince Harry has firmly denied any rumors of a split, reaffirming his commitment to Meghan and their family. Whether the couple can overcome their reported challenges remains to be seen, but public interest in their relationship continues to grow.

