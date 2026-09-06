LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Rapperiya Baalam has claimed that Mirzapur: The Movie used his song Shoorveer without his permission. He has also objected to its use in a gangster sequence, saying the track was dedicated to Maharana Pratap.

Rapperiya Baalam on Mizapur (Image: Instagram)
Rapperiya Baalam on Mizapur (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 19:18 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has landed in a fresh controversy after Rajasthani musician Rapperiya Baalam claimed that his song Shoorveer was used in the film without his permission. But his objection is not limited to rights and credit. Rapperiya has also questioned the context in which the track appears, saying the song was originally created in honour of Maharana Pratap and should not be used to glorify fictional gangsters.

What Did Rapperiya Baalam Claim About ‘Shoorveer’?



Rapperiya addressed the issue in an Instagram video and said he was deeply hurt by the song’s use.

“Aaj toh dil dukhaya hai,” he said, before claiming that the team never approached him for permission.

He added that he could understand people asking why he was upset when his song had featured in a major film, but said the real issue was the lack of communication and the way the track had been placed in the film.

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use The Song Without Permission?

Rapperiya has clearly claimed that his permission was not taken, but that does not automatically establish that the makers had no rights to use the song. The musician himself said he did not know who the team may have acquired the rights from.  That means the exact rights situation remains unclear publicly. Unless the ownership of the master or publishing rights is established, the safest conclusion is that Rapperiya has alleged unauthorised use, but a copyright violation has not been conclusively proven.

Why Is Rapperiya Baalam Upset About The Maharana Pratap Connection?

For Rapperiya, the bigger emotional issue appears to be the meaning behind Shoorveer. He said the song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap and questioned its use in a sequence involving villains.

“The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” he asked.

He also said he felt the usage was disrespectful to Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap.

Have The Makers Responded?

As of now, there has been no widely reported detailed response from the makers addressing Rapperiya Baalam’s claims over permission, credit or the song’s placement. Until that clarification comes, the controversy remains centred on the musician’s allegations and his objection to the cultural context in which Shoorveer has been used.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2026 Winners: Bad Bunny, The Traitors And Stephen Colbert Lead Night 1 — Check Full List

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

RELATED News

Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Prashanth Rangaswamy Reportedly Evicted Before Entering House — What Happened?

Medha Shankr Or Sharon Verma: Who Is Samay Raina’s ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’? India’s Got Latent Moment Fuels Buzz

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore — How Did Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Become A Blockbuster?

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

LATEST NEWS

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan Smashes Unbeaten Century, East Zone Take Command at 385/4 Against South Zone

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026: Pierre Gasly on Pole, Max Verstappen P5, Kimi Antonelli at Back | Full Starting Grid, Live Streaming Details

Sanjay Raut Cancer Claim: Did Rahul Gandhi Suspect Poison In Jail Food? What The Shiv Sena UBT Leader Revealed

China Masters 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Win Maiden Title In Thrilling Final

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Red Tint Issue Worsens as Update Fails to Fix Screen Discolouration

WATCH: Did Max Verstappen ‘Sh*t’ During Italian GP Qualifying? Viral Monza Video Has F1 Fans Talking

SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe And India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim
Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim
Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim
Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

QUICK LINKS