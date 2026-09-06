Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use ‘Shoorveer’ Without Permission? Rapperiya Baalam Makes Big Claim

Mirzapur: The Movie has landed in a fresh controversy after Rajasthani musician Rapperiya Baalam claimed that his song Shoorveer was used in the film without his permission. But his objection is not limited to rights and credit. Rapperiya has also questioned the context in which the track appears, saying the song was originally created in honour of Maharana Pratap and should not be used to glorify fictional gangsters.

What Did Rapperiya Baalam Claim About ‘Shoorveer’?







Rapperiya addressed the issue in an Instagram video and said he was deeply hurt by the song’s use.

“Aaj toh dil dukhaya hai,” he said, before claiming that the team never approached him for permission.

He added that he could understand people asking why he was upset when his song had featured in a major film, but said the real issue was the lack of communication and the way the track had been placed in the film.

Did Mirzapur: The Movie Use The Song Without Permission?

Rapperiya has clearly claimed that his permission was not taken, but that does not automatically establish that the makers had no rights to use the song. The musician himself said he did not know who the team may have acquired the rights from. That means the exact rights situation remains unclear publicly. Unless the ownership of the master or publishing rights is established, the safest conclusion is that Rapperiya has alleged unauthorised use, but a copyright violation has not been conclusively proven.

Why Is Rapperiya Baalam Upset About The Maharana Pratap Connection?

For Rapperiya, the bigger emotional issue appears to be the meaning behind Shoorveer. He said the song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap and questioned its use in a sequence involving villains.

“The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” he asked.

He also said he felt the usage was disrespectful to Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap.

Have The Makers Responded?

As of now, there has been no widely reported detailed response from the makers addressing Rapperiya Baalam’s claims over permission, credit or the song’s placement. Until that clarification comes, the controversy remains centred on the musician’s allegations and his objection to the cultural context in which Shoorveer has been used.

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