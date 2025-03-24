Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

With Hukum now an anthem for both Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni, Anirudh Ravichander has once again proved his ability to capture the spirit of Chennai’s biggest icons through music.

Chennai witnessed an electrifying night as music composer Anirudh Ravichander performed at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 clash. The celebrated composer, known for delivering chartbusters, shared an intriguing revelation about his hit song Hukum from Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer the track was also meant to resonate with cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Anirudh’s Dream Performance at Chepauk

Performing at the Chepauk Stadium was a long-cherished dream for Anirudh, and he made it a night to remember for thousands of CSK fans. In a video shared by the Indian Premier League’s official X handle, the Hukum singer expressed his deep admiration for MS Dhoni, whom he affectionately called “Chennai’s son.” The atmosphere was electric as Anirudh entertained fans with power-packed renditions of Badass, Hukum, and Arabic Kuthu.

Dhoni Connection in ‘Hukum’

During the interaction, Anirudh revealed a fascinating detail about the making of Hukum. While the song was primarily created for superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer, Anirudh had also envisioned it playing for MS Dhoni at the Chepauk Stadium. He shared, “When we made the Hukum song, I told the lyricist that while it was obviously for Rajini sir, it should also resonate with MS. When MS enters the stadium, this song should play. Last year, when they played it as he walked in, we saw the incredible response it got.”

Anirudh’s high-energy performances set the perfect tone for the much-anticipated CSK vs. MI showdown on March 23. As his songs played, the Chepauk crowd erupted with excitement, making it a truly unforgettable moment for CSK fans. The musician, who has been an ardent fan of Dhoni since the beginning of his career, signed off with a message to the fans, saying, “One message for all CSK fans for IPL 18 get the fireworks started, Alappara Kelapparom!”

Anirudh Meets Dhoni at Chennai Event

Adding to the excitement, Anirudh recently met MS Dhoni at a book launch event in Chennai. The meeting of two Chennai icons created a buzz among fans, further cementing the strong connection between Tamil cinema and cricket.

With Hukum now an anthem for both Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni, Anirudh Ravichander has once again proved his ability to capture the spirit of Chennai’s biggest icons through music. As IPL 2025 progresses, fans can expect more such electrifying moments at Chepauk, where cricket meets cinematic grandeur.

