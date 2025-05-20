Did Nancy Tyagi Buy Her Cannes Outfit Instead Of Stitching From Scratch? Fashion Influencer Gets Pulled By Neha Bhasin

Nancy Tyagi made her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a beige ensemble that quickly caught attention. She shared on Instagram that the outfit took over a month to stitch, stating she worked on it “till the last minute” due to its weight.

A fresh fashion controversy is brewing at the Cannes Film Festival. Singer Neha Bhasin has publicly accused fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi of falsely taking credit for stitching her beige outfit worn at the prestigious event.

According to Bhasin, the outfit was not self-made, as Nancy had claimed, but rather bought from a Mumbai-based designer store.

Neha Bhasin Calls Out Nancy Tyagi on Social Media

Neha Bhasin sparked the debate by posting a series of Instagram Stories, pointing out the striking resemblance between Nancy’s Cannes outfit and a similar dress she had previously worn during a concert. Sharing a side-by-side collage, Neha wrote “Same Same,” implying the design wasn’t original.

Bhasin followed up by revealing that both outfits originated from The Source Bombay, a well-known Bandra-based fashion store specializing in custom-made and rental garments. She concluded her post with the statement, “I rest my case.”

The Source Bombay Confirms Nancy Purchased the Dress

In an interview with a publication, Surbhi Gupta—founder and stylist at The Source Bombay—confirmed that Nancy had indeed bought the dress from their store.

“She purchased the outfit from our Mumbai branch for ₹25,000. While she’s free to use it as she likes, it’s misleading to say she made it herself. It was not a collaboration or barter; it’s entirely our design. The cape, however, seems to be her own creation,” said Gupta.

Neha Bhasin Explains Her Motive Behind the Public Accusation

Neha later addressed the controversy on Instagram, clarifying that her intent wasn’t to insult Nancy but to uphold the integrity of creative work. “This isn’t about tearing another woman down. It’s about acknowledging the hard work behind every creation. The Source Bombay grew from a garage into a thriving business, and its efforts shouldn’t be erased by someone else taking credit,” she explained.

She urged followers not to blindly accept viral narratives but to give credit where it’s truly due.

Nancy Tyagi’s Statement About Her Cannes Outfit

Nancy Tyagi made her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a beige ensemble that quickly caught attention. She shared on Instagram that the outfit took over a month to stitch, stating she worked on it “till the last minute” due to its weight.

The ensemble consisted of a silk mini dress with a plunging neckline, embellished with pearls, crystals, and tassels. It was paired with a dramatic floor-length cape featuring voluminous sleeves. Nancy completed the look with ornate gold accessories, including ear cuffs, a clutch, statement rings, and OTT nails.

The dispute between Neha Bhasin and Nancy Tyagi raises broader questions about authenticity, credit, and transparency in the fashion world—especially in the age of social media influencers. As the story unfolds, it’s a reminder to recognize and respect the origin of artistic creations.

