Did Neha Kakkar Lie About Melbourne Concert 3-Hour Delay? Event Organisers Say Singer Refused To Perform For 700 People

The singer, who reportedly arrived three hours late, said on stage that the organisers didn’t provide basic arrangements.

Singer Neha Kakkar recently made headlines when an emotional video from her Melbourne concert in March went viral, showing her apologising to fans on stage.

She cited poor arrangements and alleged that organisers failed to provide even basic necessities. However, event hosts from Australia have now come forward with a different version of events.

Event Organisers Respond to Neha Kakkar’s Allegations

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Australian rapper and event host Pace D challenged Neha’s claims. He clarified that the event was organised by Beat Production Melbourne, and said it was time for their side of the story to be heard.

“We were present and witnessed everything,” Pace D stated, adding that he had a detailed discussion with the event organiser, Preet Pabla, whom he described as a sincere individual.

According to him, delays occurred because Neha herself allegedly refused to perform on time, making remarks like, ‘I won’t go now; I won’t do this.’

Arrival Delay and Audience Frustration

Bikram Singh Randhawa, another host at the concert, supported Pace D’s account. He said fans were waiting eagerly, expecting Neha to perform as scheduled at 7:30 PM, but she reportedly arrived only at 10 PM.

“People were disappointed. In Australia, punctuality matters. Many had come with their families and spent up to AUD 300 (around ₹15,000–₹16,000) on tickets,” he explained.

Pace D also shared that the organisers were told, “Only 700 people? I’ll perform only when the place fills up.” This, he suggested, could have been a reason for the delay.

Neha’s Counter-Claims About Organisers

In her on-stage statement, Neha accused the organisers of abandoning the event without settling payments, and failing to provide accommodation, food, or even water for her team. She also claimed that the sound check was delayed due to non-payment to the technical vendors.

Refuting her allegations, Pace D insisted that all technical arrangements were completed. “It was a major event — the entire setup, including her microphone and tech rider, was ready. Several opening acts went on without issues,” he said, suggesting that Neha’s accusations do not align with what they observed.