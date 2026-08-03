Did Preity Zinta Date Brett Lee? Former Australian Cricketer Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Years Of Rumours

The dating rumours around the Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Australian fast bowler Brett Lee have finally been put to rest after a very long time. The long-time rumours started back in 2000s when Preity Zinta’s IPL team took in Brett Lee as a team member. While the fans were constantly questioning whether it was true or just their assumptions, now that Brett Lee finally addressed it during his recent visit to Mumbai, it is safe to say they were not.

What did Brett Lee say about the dating rumours?

The former pacer offered a clear statement regarding his relationship history in India.

“Here’s your scoop — I never dated a Bollywood actress.” — Brett Lee

Regarding his particular relationship with Preity Zinta, he clarified that there was nothing romantic between them.

“Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She’s an incredibly smart woman and I have a lot of respect for her. Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me.” — Brett Lee

How did Preity Zinta respond to the rumours during her IPL tenure?

These rumours are not new, rather they have been circulating from back in late 2000s, when Lee was recruited by Kings XI Punjab. The rumours arose from constant sightings at post-match parties and celebrations where both Lee and Zinta were spotted together.

Preity Zinta has also expressed her frustration about the rumours that stemmed around her romantic relationship with any players of her team. She has been vocal about this and clarified that she was still single at that time and had a clear professional boundary between her and the players.

Where do Brett Lee and Preity Zinta stand today?

Both figures have moved forward in their personal lives while maintaining fond memories of their IPL collaborations.

Preity Zinta: She has been happily married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough since 2016, and they live in Los Angeles with their children Jia and Gia. While she constantly visits India for the IPL tournaments, her home is in LA now.

Brett Lee: He got married to Lana Anderson back in 2014. After retiring from international cricket, he now focuses on commentary and analysis of the games which take him to different parts of the world including India.

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