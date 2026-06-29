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Home > Entertainment News > Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

The future of Hera Pheri 3 has become increasingly uncertain after director Priyadarshan confirmed he is no longer associated with the project. The filmmaker cited ongoing legal battles and personal conflicts, saying that, to the best of his knowledge, the long-awaited comedy "will never hit the screen."

Priyadarshan Confirms Exit From Hera Pheri 3 (Photo: X)
Priyadarshan Confirms Exit From Hera Pheri 3 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 18:04 IST

The road to Hera Pheri 3 appears to have hit another major obstacle. Director Priyadarshan has officially confirmed that he has stepped away from the much-awaited third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise, ending months of speculation about his involvement. His statement comes shortly after producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed that the filmmaker was no longer attached to the project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan said, “What Feroze has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present.” The veteran filmmaker, who directed the original Hera Pheri in 2000, went a step further by expressing serious doubts about whether the film would ever make it to theatres.

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“To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 may never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant,” he added. The remarks have reignited concerns among fans who have waited years to see the beloved trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao reunited on screen.

Why is Hera Pheri 3 stuck?

The film has faced repeated delays over the past few years, but the biggest hurdle remains an ongoing legal dispute involving its rights. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan had already hinted that production would not begin in 2026. Speaking to ETimes, he explained that multiple parties had laid claim to different aspects of the franchise. “Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music,” he said.

The filmmaker also pointed out that producer Bhushan Kumar has publicly claimed ownership of the film’s music rights, making it difficult to move ahead until the legal issues are resolved. As a result, the film that was once expected to begin shooting this year remains in limbo.

The legal battle surrounding the franchise

The uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3 extends beyond music rights. According to legal reporting by Bar & Bench, production company Seven Arts International has challenged producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s rights over the franchise. The company argues that Nadiadwala originally secured rights only to remake the Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking in Hindi, which became Hera Pheri in 2000.

It further alleges that the producer exceeded those rights by making the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, and later transferring franchise-related rights to Akshay Kumar’s production banner, Cape of Good Films. These legal proceedings remain unresolved, adding another layer of uncertainty to the future of the franchise.

Paresh Rawal’s exit added to the turmoil

The franchise also faced turbulence last year when Paresh Rawal announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3, triggering widespread disappointment among fans. Following his departure, Akshay Kumar filed a lawsuit seeking ₹25 crore in damages. The legal dispute was later settled amicably, with Akshay withdrawing the case. Rawal subsequently confirmed his return to the project, reviving hopes that the original cast would reunite.

However, Priyadarshan’s latest comments suggest that even with the cast willing to come together, the project continues to face challenges behind the scenes.

Why Hera Pheri remains one of Bollywood’s most loved comedies

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri became a landmark comedy in Hindi cinema. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, whose portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte has since achieved cult status. The film was adapted from the 1989 Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking and found a loyal audience through repeated television broadcasts and the rise of internet memes. Dialogues such as “Utha le re baba” and Baburao’s eccentric mannerisms remain deeply embedded in Indian pop culture. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), further cemented the franchise’s popularity, making a third instalment one of Bollywood’s most anticipated projects.

For now, however, the future of Hera Pheri 3 appears more uncertain than ever. With legal disputes unresolved, creative differences lingering and its original director walking away, the film’s long-awaited return remains far from guaranteed.

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Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside
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Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

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Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside
Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside
Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside
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