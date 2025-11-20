Did Priyanka Chopra Really ‘Hire Fans’ For Autographs? Desi Girl’s Old Airport Video Ignites Backlash

Priyanka Chopra Viral Autographs Video: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has once again dominated conversations following her appearance at the title launch of Varanasi. The film, widely seen as her major comeback to Indian cinema, has ignited excitement among fans. However, amid the ongoing buzz, an old video from 2018 has resurfaced for unexpected reasons stirring controversy instead of nostalgia.

Old Clip Accused Of Being ‘Staged’; Netizens Cry PR Gimmick

The viral clip shows Priyanka at an airport, where two enthusiastic fans rush toward her requesting an autograph. But in another frame, taken as she exits the terminal, the same two individuals appear again, sparking allegations that the moment was orchestrated by her PR machinery rather than a genuine fan encounter.

Such a fake PR star!

2 people ask for autographs…and same people ask for it again on 2nd terminal in front of media to Priyanka Chopra as if they were her fans. ..

A big thumbs down PC!! Fake PR team pic.twitter.com/Nui2S8hdvr — 𝕭𝖎𝖏𝖚⚜️ (@Bij_uji) November 18, 2025

Several social media users quickly reacted, accusing the team of fabricating fan interactions. One user commented, “Dude no1 is carrying pen paper at the airport stop this fake PR.” Another wrote, “I swear the quality of stunts Priyanka’s IT cell team and PR team are pulling are sooo mid.”

A sarcastic remark read, “Why does she need fake PR? Mein khud sab kaam dhanda chhod ke chala jaata airport autograph lene. Big fan.”

Harsh criticism was also seen in comments like, “Never liked her. Full fake personality, fake accent… glad she moved out of Bollywood. Didn’t miss her even for a day.”

Another user added, “Make it till u fake it… someone tell her it’s fake it till u make it. Everyone knows who PC is, such cheap tactics aren’t needed.”

Despite the negativity online, Priyanka Chopra remains unaffected, backed by an already established international reputation and a strong global fan base. Her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli, has already created significant anticipation.

The recent promotional event in Hyderabad was a major success, following which Priyanka shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She wrote, “Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege. On top of that we’re promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram.”

READ MORE: Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets