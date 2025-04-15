Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Radhikka Madan earlier discussed her views on cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers. While she hasn't opted for them yet, Radhikka expressed support for those who do it to feel confident.

Actor Radhikka Madan recently became the subject of online speculation after a digitally altered video circulated on social media, leading many to believe she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

The visuals, reportedly from her appearance at Maddock Films’ 20-year celebration in Mumbai, were manipulated to exaggerate her facial features.

The video included a caption that read, “Remember Ishani from Colors TV? Radhikka Madan is unrecognisable after all that cosmetic work,” drawing comparisons to Mouni Roy and suggesting that Radhikka had adopted a dramatically different look.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slutty Gayatri (@sluttygayatri)

Radhikka’s Humorous Clapback Shuts Down Rumors

Once the buzz gained momentum, Radhikka noticed the viral video and responded in the comment section with a witty and light-hearted remark. Poking fun at the use of AI, she wrote, “Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar… ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai.” (Translation: Is that all you did with AI—just raised my eyebrows? Do more, it still looks kind of natural.)

Her sarcastic comment quickly won over fans, who applauded her for shutting down the rumors gracefully. One user commented, “Please stop editing actress videos for likes,” while another called her response an “epic roast.”

Radhikka Madan’s Take on Botox and Cosmetic Enhancements

In a past interview with a leading publication, the Sarfira star openly discussed her views on cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers. While she hasn’t opted for them yet, Radhikka expressed support for those who do it to feel confident.

She shared, “People used to say my jaw is a bit crooked. Did they expect me to measure it with a ruler? I didn’t feel the need for any changes—I felt like Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe others didn’t see it, but I didn’t buy into the criticism at the time.”

Radhikka also mentioned that she’s open to the idea in the future, depending on her self-image.

“If I ever feel like doing it later, I’ll do it without overthinking. It all depends on how I feel about myself. Right now, I’m fine. Even if I change, I won’t judge myself.”