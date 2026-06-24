LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Superstar Rajinikanth sets the record straight on why he didn't publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday, delivering a classic reality check to social media rumor-mongers.

Rajnikanth, Image Credits- X/@rajinikanth
Rajnikanth, Image Credits- X/@rajinikanth

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 21:34 IST

The digital rumourmongers thrive on sowing the seeds of drama, even when there is none, particularly in instances involving the biggest names in Tamil film. The proof? The huge amounts of social media talk about the reason behind why Superstar Rajinikanth did not put out any birthday wishes on social media for actor-turned-political leader and recently elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on June 22.

In light of the many public wishes by various political and movie stars posted on X and Instagram, the lack of a message from the Jailer star immediately set off tongues wagging about some underlying cold war.

You Might Be Interested In

But Rajinikanth debunked all of that nonsense with logic.

A Private Phone Call Beats Social Media Validation

The clarification occurred on Wednesday, when the highly anticipated launch event of the veteran actor’s 173rd film, named Dharman, took place in Chennai. While leaving the venue, heading towards his car, a group of journalists bombarded him with the one question which was trending in fans’ forums across the globe: why did he avoid wishing the Chief Minister on his birthday in public?

Rajinikanth did not falter. He made a concise statement saying that he had already wished him via phone call.

It is evident that true friendship does not require any posts on social networks to legitimize it. The veteran actor preferred making a personal call over social optics, thus debunking rumors about their falling out.

Addressing the Weight of Public Scrutiny

The short-lived media encounter was a reflection of a reflective speech that Rajinikanth gave on the stage just before the encounter. In the speech, the 75-year-old superstar made it clear to his audience about his feelings of being tired of the media attention that he gets from both the critics and social media users.

He talked about the unrealistic double standards set for celebrities, saying that if he remains silent, people criticize him by wondering whether there is a kozhukattai (traditional sweet dumpling) inside his mouth. But when he speaks, it is always a huge politically overanalysed debate. In the decades he has been in the industry, he has learned that trying to satisfy every part of the internet is impossible.

Clearing the Air on Political Rivalry

It certainly is not the first time that the Superstar has taken on himself to refute rumours surrounding any kind of disharmony in his relationship with Vijay. Post the electoral victory of his party TVK in the legislative assembly elections, speculations about Rajinikanth being envious about the swift political success of his junior have been doing the rounds.

However, this has been refuted by the veteran superstar himself while addressing the issue in a recent interaction held at his home, Poes Gardens. He clearly pointed out that the rumour about jealousy being felt by him is false and based on nothing. Given the difference of 25 years in their age, it would be stupid for them to compete with each other. He appreciated the political feat achieved by the new Chief Minister.

Now, as the issue of birthday speculation is out of the way, it is time to focus on movies once again. The upcoming Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, starring Rajinikanth in a different avatar as a dangerous medic.

ALSO READ: Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds
Tags: CM Vijayrajnikanth

RELATED News

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnant: The Inspiring Journey Of Myositis Battle To Motherhood

Munna Bhai MBBS 3 Confirmed By Rajkumar Hirani: Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi To Return

From Vishal Bhardwaj To Deepa Bhatia: Full List Of Indians Invited To Join The Oscar Voting Panel In 2026

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds
Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds
Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds
Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

QUICK LINKS