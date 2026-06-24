Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

The digital rumourmongers thrive on sowing the seeds of drama, even when there is none, particularly in instances involving the biggest names in Tamil film. The proof? The huge amounts of social media talk about the reason behind why Superstar Rajinikanth did not put out any birthday wishes on social media for actor-turned-political leader and recently elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on June 22.

In light of the many public wishes by various political and movie stars posted on X and Instagram, the lack of a message from the Jailer star immediately set off tongues wagging about some underlying cold war.

But Rajinikanth debunked all of that nonsense with logic.

A Private Phone Call Beats Social Media Validation

The clarification occurred on Wednesday, when the highly anticipated launch event of the veteran actor’s 173rd film, named Dharman, took place in Chennai. While leaving the venue, heading towards his car, a group of journalists bombarded him with the one question which was trending in fans’ forums across the globe: why did he avoid wishing the Chief Minister on his birthday in public?

Rajinikanth did not falter. He made a concise statement saying that he had already wished him via phone call.

It is evident that true friendship does not require any posts on social networks to legitimize it. The veteran actor preferred making a personal call over social optics, thus debunking rumors about their falling out.

Addressing the Weight of Public Scrutiny

The short-lived media encounter was a reflection of a reflective speech that Rajinikanth gave on the stage just before the encounter. In the speech, the 75-year-old superstar made it clear to his audience about his feelings of being tired of the media attention that he gets from both the critics and social media users.

He talked about the unrealistic double standards set for celebrities, saying that if he remains silent, people criticize him by wondering whether there is a kozhukattai (traditional sweet dumpling) inside his mouth. But when he speaks, it is always a huge politically overanalysed debate. In the decades he has been in the industry, he has learned that trying to satisfy every part of the internet is impossible.

Clearing the Air on Political Rivalry

It certainly is not the first time that the Superstar has taken on himself to refute rumours surrounding any kind of disharmony in his relationship with Vijay. Post the electoral victory of his party TVK in the legislative assembly elections, speculations about Rajinikanth being envious about the swift political success of his junior have been doing the rounds.

However, this has been refuted by the veteran superstar himself while addressing the issue in a recent interaction held at his home, Poes Gardens. He clearly pointed out that the rumour about jealousy being felt by him is false and based on nothing. Given the difference of 25 years in their age, it would be stupid for them to compete with each other. He appreciated the political feat achieved by the new Chief Minister.

Now, as the issue of birthday speculation is out of the way, it is time to focus on movies once again. The upcoming Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, starring Rajinikanth in a different avatar as a dangerous medic.

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