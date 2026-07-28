Did Ram Kapoor Help His Father Die? Actor Reveals Why His Own Family Stopped Talking To Him After Father’s Death

While all of us are aware of the theme of Lock Upp 2, what happened on a recent episode of the show is that none saw coming. In one of the most emotional moments in the history of reality television shows, veteran actor Ram Kapoor opened up about the biggest secret and revealed it in front of everyone.

The actor revealed that he really helped his father to plan his final days when his cancer returned. With that decision he not only lost his father but his mother and sister also refused to talk to the actor ever since.

What Happened To Ram Kapoor’s Father?

The cancer of Ram’s father, renowned businessman and veteran in the advertising field Anil Kapoor, was discovered when he was 63 years old. He could not undergo surgery, but after going through 18 cycles of chemotherapy, the cancer went into remission, which helped him enjoy life in good health for a decade until 73 years old.

Unfortunately, during the pandemic lockdown of COVID-19, his cancer resurfaced in Singapore. At the suggestion of the doctors to repeat the rigorous treatment process, he did not wish to undergo another battle with the disease and wanted to die on his own terms.

“He had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’… He managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice.”

— Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2

Why Did Ram Keep The Secret From His Mother And Sister?

Ram explained that despite having a complex, often distant relationship with his father while growing up, his father reached out specifically to him during the lockdown.

His father set strict, non-negotiable conditions for his final days. His father was adamant that no one in the family should know that active medical treatment had been stopped, not even Ram’s sister and mother. Other than this Ram was to be present by his father’s side in the ICU throughout his final days without leaving. And in addition to that he wanted his funeral to be held on the same day of his passing.

Ram held his father’s hand in the ICU every day, carrying out the secret agreement alone until his father passed away.

Why Has His Family Stopped Talking To Him?

The fact that his mother and sister only came to realize after the death that Ram had backed up his father’s decision to forgo any medical treatment, without consulting them, disrupted the dynamics of the family.

“My mother and sister still don’t talk to me; it’s been more than 5 years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent. Everyone lives like a king; my father fucking died like a king. He made me see my strength.”

— Ram Kapoor

How Did The Secret Impact Ram Kapoor Personally?

Reflecting back on the intense emotional strain, Ram confessed that having faced death had changed his perspective on life and death, removing any fear of dying he may have had.

Although it was clear that the incident had deeply affected other contestants in Lock Upp 2, Ram stated that carrying the weight of the emotional strain inside himself had resulted in battling depression in silence. Regardless of all the personal costs involved, Ram believes that doing what his father wished was the right thing to do.

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