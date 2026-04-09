Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

The latest “Popular Indian Celebrities” list released by IMDb has set off considerable buzz across the industry, with Ravie Dubey securing an impressive spot ahead of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor—a shift that reflects changing audience preferences and growing fan momentum.

The weekly rankings, based on real-time fan engagement and search trends, present a vibrant mix of established stars and emerging talents. Young actor Sara Arjun claims the top position, followed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari at No. 5 and the widely admired Sai Pallavi at No. 15. Acclaimed performer Vijay Sethupathi also features prominently, highlighting the list’s diversity.

At the heart of this surge is the mounting anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana. Reflecting intriguing on-screen dynamics, Ravie Dubey—who portrays Lakshman—has edged past Ranbir Kapoor, who takes on the role of Lord Ram. This development has sparked widespread discussion, especially after the film’s first-look teaser triggered intense chatter across digital platforms.

While Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation has earned widespread praise, Ravie Dubey has emerged as a major talking point, with audiences expressing keen interest in his portrayal of Lakshman. His rapid climb—rising over a thousand ranks within a week—signals a strong wave of audience curiosity and emotional engagement that extends beyond the central protagonist.

As the film gears up for a grand Diwali release, the rankings underscore a broader shift in viewer engagement, where layered characters and nuanced performances are receiving equal attention. With excitement around Ramayana continuing to build, both actors remain firmly in the spotlight as they prepare to bring one of India’s most revered epics to a global audience.

Ravi Dubey’s childhood and education

Ravi Dubey was born on December 23, 1983, in Gorakhpur. His father works as a civil engineer, while his mother is a homemaker. He also has a younger brother, Vaibhav. Shortly after his birth, the family relocated to Gurgaon, where he was raised, and they were among the early residents of Sushant Lok.

From a young age, Dubey showed a strong inclination toward creativity and acting. However, his family preferred that he secure a stable academic foundation first. Following this, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Telecom Engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, keeping it as a backup while nurturing his acting ambitions.

Ravi Dubey’s transition from modelling to acting

Ravi Dubey began his acting journey with Stree…Teri Kahani on DD National. Although the show didn’t bring him widespread recognition, it highlighted his confidence in front of the camera.

He soon landed his first lead role in Doli Saja Ke (2007), starring opposite Barkha Bisht, which helped him gain visibility. He went on to appear in shows like Yaha Ke Hum Sikandar and Ranbir Rano, steadily building his career.

His breakthrough came with Saas Bina Sasural, followed by the hugely popular Jamai Raja, which established him as a household name.

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