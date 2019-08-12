Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt have decided to take their relationship ahead as Ranbir visits Alia's father and the director Mahesh Bhatt to ask for Alia's hand in marriage, as per reports. If the fact turns out to be true then it won't be less than a treat for the fans.

There have been always rumors going around in the B-town of the duo marrying soon as they are always spotted together after publicizing their relationship. There are always speculations that Ranbir and Alia can anytime make an announcement of their marriage, but the speculations haven’t turned into reality yet.

Recently, the star-couple headed off to New York to meet the actor’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. There were reports going all around that the couple might be walking down the aisle after Rishi Kapoor is back.

The report took their relationship-dates and their stable relationship as the main reason that the duo might be already planning their marriage soon. Adding up to this, the reports suggested that the grand-wedding might take place in 2020. A few months back also, there were speculations that the couple may tie the knot at the end of this year.

Well, all their fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage and expect to see that happen soon. Other than the love-dates, the couple has been spotted several times together by the paparazzi at movie screenings, events, and airport. Also, the tinsel-town couple often shares each other photos in their social media handles.

The lovely couple of B-town will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s next, Brahmastra, which is expected to release in 2020. Though, the actor’s parents and the duo have been denying to their marriage rumors.

