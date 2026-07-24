Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer Really Leak Online After Its Release Was Postponed? Here’s The Truth

The anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has peaked all around with people not able to wait at all. However, the fans eagerly waiting for the trailer release earlier today were met with disappointment as producer Namit Malhotra announced the postponement of the trailer just before the release to a future date.

As the news of the delay circulated online, social media platforms started circulating with a different video claiming it was the leaked trailer, let’s find out what is the truth behind the viral claim:

Why Was The ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Release Postponed?

It must be noted that the delay in the release of the trailer was actually a result of an international distribution arrangement. According to producer Namit Malhotra, there has been an international arrangement with Sony Pictures Entertainment in Hollywood, which is a collaboration of Prime Focus Studios.

“Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.”

— Namit Malhotra, Producer

Did Ramayana’s Official Trailer Leak Online?

The viral clips circulating online claiming to be the “official full trailer” are fake and misleading.

Taking the advantage of the hype and postponed trailer, several fan edits were uploaded but they were merely the AI-generated ones with clips from the teasers and posters.

When Will The Official ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Release?

Although the producers have not confirmed any specific time for the premiere of the trailer yet, there is speculation that in line with the international collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Ramayana trailer may be attached to some major Hollywood movies coming up soon.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the two-part mythological epic remains firmly on track for its grand cinematic release during Diwali 2026.

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