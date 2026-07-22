Did Ravi Kishan Just Call The NEET Question Paper A ‘Newspaper’? BJP MP’s Viral Gaffe Sparks Online Backlash

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan is facing criticism after an apparent slip of the tongue during a media interaction on the NEET paper leak controversy outside Parliament. While demanding strict punishment for those accused in the examination scam, the Gorakhpur MP mistakenly referred to the leaked NEET question paper as a “NEET newspaper,” a remark that was quickly picked up by social media users.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ravi Kishan stressed that those responsible for compromising the medical entrance examination should face the harshest legal action. In Hindi, he said, “The 13 accused who have been caught should receive the strictest punishment. We will ensure they face the strongest legal action so that no one in the future dares to play with the lives of children or leak the NEET paper.”
Although it was clearly a verbal mistake, the phrase immediately went viral, with clips circulating widely across X, Instagram and other social media platforms.
Watch the Viral Video Here
BJP MP Ravi Kishan is calling NEET exam paper the “NEET Akhbaar” (newspaper).
He doesn’t even know the difference between an exam question paper and a newspaper.
As long as our country has leaders like these, our country cannot progress. pic.twitter.com/J6N7FmTxEM
— Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) July 21, 2026
Ye pakka google translator use kiya he
Paper ko Akhbaar bana diya hoga
And he’s real life Chatur 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JNQinZ7MoY
— J (@Janhvi_s_files) July 21, 2026
Netizens React to the Viral Clip
The comment section quickly filled with criticism and sarcasm. Several users questioned how a Member of Parliament could confuse an examination paper with a newspaper while discussing such a serious issue.
One user wrote, “He doesn’t even know the difference between a question paper and a newspaper.” Another commented, “This isn’t a film set where you get multiple retakes.” Others argued that public representatives should be more careful while speaking on issues affecting millions of students.
The controversy comes at a time when the NEET paper leak case continues to remain a politically sensitive issue, with demands for greater accountability and reforms in the examination system.
Not Ravi Kishan’s First Viral Slip-Up
This is not the first time Ravi Kishan has made headlines for a verbal mix-up. Earlier this year, during the trailer launch of one of his films, the actor laughed about becoming a frequent subject of memes over similar mistakes.
Recalling some of his viral moments, he had said, “I don’t know why I go viral. I once said ‘home from work’ instead of ‘work from home’. I’m human, and like everyone else, I make mistakes. I don’t know why people make me go viral every time.”
Despite his light-hearted approach to such incidents, the latest remark has once again triggered widespread discussion online, with the video continuing to circulate as Parliament debates issues surrounding the NEET examination controversy.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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