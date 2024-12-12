Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here's What She Has To Say On This Rumour

The rumours is that Sai Pallavi became a vegetarian in order to get ready for the role of Sita in Ramayana. However, Sai Pallavi has firmly denied rumours.

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Actor Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol.

On social media, rumors about the movie and its actors have been circulating. One of these rumors is that Sai Pallavi became a vegetarian in order to get ready for the part. However, Sai Pallavi has firmly denied rumours.

Here’s what she said

In a strongly worded note posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the actor expressed frustration over the spread of fabricated rumours and stories and warned of legal action against those responsible.

Addressing the claims, Sai Pallavi wrote, “Most of the times, almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/fabricated lies/incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows). But it’s high time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/announcements/cherish-able moments of my career!”

She went on to caution media outlets and individuals, stating, “Next time I see any ‘reputed’ page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!”

The Rumour

The post was in response to a Tamil daily’s claim that Sai Pallavi had given up non-vegetarian food to portray Sita and that she travels with her own team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

However, It was clarified that she has always been a vegetarian, previously stating in an interview, “If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can’t see when a life dies. I can’t hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it.”

About the Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil biographical action film Amaran, based on the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. The film, which starred Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, was a box office success.

