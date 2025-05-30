Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

He also touched on his responsibilities toward both his mother and his children, calling it a "crazy age" where he needs to balance both ends.

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the right


Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently highlighted the importance of family over professional obligations, stating that personal moments with loved ones are a true measure of success. Speaking at the Arab Media Summit, the actor expressed his displeasure at returning home to find his children already asleep.

“I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That’s not success,” Saif said. “Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.’”

Saif Says Family Holidays Are Sacred

Saif elaborated on how he aligns his work with his children’s schedules, ensuring he takes time off when they are on vacation. “We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don’t work. That time is sacred,” he explained.

He also touched on his responsibilities toward both his mother and his children, calling it a “crazy age” where he needs to balance both ends.

While discussing what success means to him, Saif offered a heartfelt perspective. “Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That’s the real glue of life,” he shared. “Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family.”

Deepika Padukone’s Exit From ‘Spirit’ Sparks Industry Debate

Saif’s comments coincided with reports about actress Deepika Padukone stepping away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. Allegedly, Deepika requested an 8-hour workday so she could spend time with her newborn daughter, Dua. Her request was reportedly denied, leading her to exit the project.

The incident stirred mixed reactions online. While some insiders called Deepika’s demands “unreasonable,” others applauded her for advocating a healthier work-life balance. Deepika has not publicly addressed the matter.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly accused her of leaking the film’s script and announced that Triptii Dimri would replace her as the lead actress in Spirit.

