Sikander is one of Sajid Nadiadwala’s most ambitious films, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his action-packed storytelling. The first teaser of the film was released earlier, offering a glimpse of Salman Khan in a power-packed action avatar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with his highly anticipated film Sikandar, which has been making headlines for quite some time. Fans are eager to know more about the project, including the massive fee the actor is charging.

How Much Is Salman Khan Charging For Sikander?

As per reports from Filmibeat, Salman Khan is charging a staggering ₹120 crore for the film. However, it remains unclear whether he has opted for his usual profit-sharing model or if this is a fixed fee.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Rashmika, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2 and Chhaava, is reportedly earning ₹5 crore for her role in the film. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is said to be charging ₹3 crore. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed.

The 80-second teaser featured Salman Khan making a grand entry, engaging in intense battle sequences against masked enemies. The teaser showcased his character, Sikander, as a mysterious and powerful figure, setting the stage for a high-octane cinematic experience.

On-Set Leaks and Fan Frenzy

A behind-the-scenes video of Salman Khan filming a scene for Sikander recently surfaced online. Shared by Tahir Jasus on Instagram, the clip captured Salman stepping out of a Kaali Peeli taxi in a rugged look, while an excited crowd cheered for him.

Recently, Salman Khan took to social media to share a new poster of Sikander. In the image, he appeared with an intense expression, holding a knife, hinting at an action-packed storyline.

Confirming the release date in his post, Salman Khan announced that Sikander will hit theaters on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

With a star-studded cast, thrilling action sequences, and a grand Eid 2025 release, Sikander is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Salman Khan in another electrifying performance.