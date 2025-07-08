LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Her Relationship With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Actress Gets All Cozy In New Unseen Photo From USA Vacay

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Her Relationship With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Actress Gets All Cozy In New Unseen Photo From USA Vacay

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru after sharing cosy USA trip photos. With Raj’s arm around her in one snap and a Tirupati visit together earlier, fans speculate romance amid reports of his 2022 split from wife Shhyamali De.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 00:33:16 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out here dropping unseen snaps with her maybe-boyfriend Raj Nidimoru all over social media, and honestly, fans are eating it up. Neither of them has said, “Yep, we’re dating,” 

The latest batch of pics—straight from her USA trip—shows Samantha hanging with Raj and a bunch of friends. There’s one shot where Raj’s got his arm around her, and it’s not exactly subtle. The caption? Literally just “Detroit.” Classic move. Let the rumours do their thing.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirm her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? 

Now, about Raj’s relationship status—yes, it’s a bit of a mystery. He was married to Shhyamali De, but things look kinda murky there. No one’s said anything official, but word on the street is they got divorced back in 2022. Shhyamali hasn’t posted any pics with Raj since their anniversary that year. 

Also, Samantha and Raj were even spotted at Tirupati Balaji Temple together, right before her first movie as a producer, “Subham,” hit theatres in May.

When Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya

Oh, and because this is Indian cinema, there’s always more drama. Samantha used to be married to Naga Chaitanya. Their big Goan wedding in 2017 was a whole event, but it fizzled out in 2021. Fast-forward and Naga Chaitanya went and married Sobhita Dhulipala in a low-key Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad in December 2024. 

Tags: latest entertainment newsraj nidimorusamantha ruth prabhu

