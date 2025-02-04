Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

While Samantha’s career is thriving, she has also spoken openly about the loneliness that comes with being in the public eye. The constant travel and pressure to meet expectations can be isolating.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her candidness when discussing personal experiences. Recently, she addressed the topic of envy, particularly in the context of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Samantha firmly stated that she refuses to let envy influence her emotions.

In an interview with GQ India, she shared, “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil.”

Speaking Out Against Divorce Stigma

Following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha has faced constant public scrutiny. The actress has been vocal about the stigma surrounding divorced women and the unfair labels they receive.

In a previous interview with Galatta India, she highlighted societal expectations, saying, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached. I receive comments calling me ‘second-hand,’ ‘used,’ or saying I have a ‘wasted life.’ Society pushes women into a corner, making them feel like failures just because their marriage ended.”

Despite these challenges, Samantha has remained resilient, refusing to let public opinion define her self-worth.

On the professional front, Samantha continues to impress audiences with her performances. She recently returned to the screen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, receiving praise for her role. Looking ahead, she is set to star in the web series Rakt Brahmand, where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Loneliness of Fame

In an interview, she reflected, “Half the time, you’re living out of a suitcase, moving from one hotel to another. It gets really lonely, and this job feeds into your worst insecurities and biggest demons.”

Despite these struggles, Samantha continues to embrace her journey with strength, inspiring many with her resilience and determination.