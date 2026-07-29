Did Sanjay Dutt Really Sleep With More Than 300 Women? 5 Lesser-Known Facts About His Controversial Life, Net Worth, Marriages And More

Some Bollywood stars are remembered for their films. Others are remembered for the controversies that followed them. Sanjay Dutt belongs to the rare category that has lived through both. Born on July 29, 1959, the actor has spent over four decades in the spotlight, delivering memorable performances while navigating personal tragedies, legal battles and endless public scrutiny.

Whether it’s his blockbuster films, his three marriages, his prison sentence or the claim that he slept with more than 300 women, Dutt has rarely stayed away from the headlines. As the actor celebrates another birthday, here’s a look at five lesser-known facts about his extraordinary life.

1. Did Sanjay Dutt Really Sleep With More Than 300 Women? Here’s The Truth

Perhaps no claim about Sanjay Dutt has generated more curiosity than the one popularised by his 2018 biopic Sanju. In one of the film’s most talked-about scenes, Ranbir Kapoor’s character says he remembers sleeping with 308 women before joking, “To be safe, let’s say 350.”

The dialogue was inspired by conversations between director Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt. However, the actor later clarified that he had never actually counted. In interviews after Sanju released, the actor admitted the figure was only an estimate and said he had never kept track of the exact number. While the claim became one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points, it has never been independently verified.

2. Why Has Sanjay Dutt Been Married Three Times?

Sanjay Dutt’s personal life has often attracted as much attention as his films.

His first wife, actress Richa Sharma, died of a brain tumour in 1996. He later married model Rhea Pillai, but the relationship ended in divorce. In 2008, Dutt married Manyata Dutt, and the couple have twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Manyata has frequently spoken about standing by the actor through some of the most difficult phases of his life, including his legal troubles and cancer diagnosis.

3. How Much Is Sanjay Dutt’s Net Worth?

Despite years of legal setbacks and career breaks, Sanjay Dutt remains one of Bollywood’s wealthiest actors.

According to multiple financial trackers, his estimated net worth is around ₹295-300 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements, business ventures and luxury real estate. He also owns an impressive collection of premium cars and has invested in several entrepreneurial ventures beyond cinema.

4. How Did Sanjay Dutt Make One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Comebacks?

Few actors have experienced a comeback quite like Sanjay Dutt.

After serving a prison sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts-related Arms Act case, many believed his career had reached its end. Instead, he returned with films such as Bhoomi, KGF: Chapter 2, Leo, Jawan, and Double iSmart, proving his enduring popularity across languages.

In 2020, Dutt also revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Within months of treatment, he announced he was cancer-free and returned to work, calling it one of the toughest battles of his life.

5. Did You Know He Lost His Mother Just Before His Debut?

One of the defining moments of Sanjay Dutt’s life came before audiences even saw him on screen.

His mother, legendary actress Nargis, passed away from pancreatic cancer just days before the release of his debut film, Rocky (1981). The devastating loss deeply affected the young actor and has often been cited as one of the reasons behind his struggles with substance abuse during the early years of his career.

Over time, Dutt sought treatment, rebuilt his life and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

A Life That Continues To Fascinate

From blockbuster films and headline-making romances to courtroom battles, personal loss and remarkable resilience, Sanjay Dutt’s journey has never followed a conventional script. Whether it’s the viral “300 women” claim or his inspiring comeback after prison and cancer, the actor’s life continues to captivate audiences decades after he first stepped into Bollywood.

On his birthday, one thing remains undeniable: Sanjay Dutt’s story is as dramatic, complicated and compelling as any film he has ever starred in.